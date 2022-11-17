ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City. It was the fifth regular-season NFL game played in Mexico City and first since 2019. Technically a Cardinals home game, the festive, raucous announced crowd of 78,427 fans at Estadio Azteca heavily favored the 49ers, roaring particularly loud when Kittle and Deebo Samuel each scored on 39-yard touchdowns. San Francisco (6-4) has won five of its last seven and is tied with the Seahawks at the top of the NFC West. Garoppolo had another efficient performance, completing 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards. It was a tight game through much of the first half, but the 49ers pulled away in the second half, jumping ahead 24-10 early in the third quarter on a nifty end-around play. Samuel took the pitch and sprinted 39 yards, weaving through the Cardinals defense on his way to the end zone.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 12

The NFL hierarchy after Week 11 (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) The Colts let middle part and the Eagles wound up 9-1. The Jets punted to the Patriots and Marcus Jones deposited them in fourth place in the AFC East. And San Francisco took care of business in Mexico. Just another weekend in the NFL. As we move ahead to Week 12, here is how all 32 teams stack up...32. Houston Texans (1-8-1, lost to Washington Commanders) (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports) One has to start wondering if this organization is going to give Lovie Smith the same treatment it gave David...

