The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Your Money Is My Money’ | Episode 94

By wgainer
 5 days ago

A NFL wife goes viral for saying her hubby’s work check is her money– but do you think she’s wrong? Plus, two suburban Black men explain why they think Black women prefer “thugs”. How do you reach your goals? Glorilla manifested a great year for herself! Find out about her cleanse.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Does your best friend and man like to argue? What do you think that’s about.


If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Get your last-minute Halloween outfits! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

