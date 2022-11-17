Read full article on original website
France 24
US secretary of state hits out at FIFA LGBTQ armband ban
Speaking in Doha hours after watching the United States held to a 1-1 draw by Wales, Blinken told a press conference that no team should be forced to choose between "supporting his values" and playing. England, Germany and five other European teams abandoned plans to wear rainbow-themed "Onelove" armbands at...
France 24
European teams scrap ‘One Love’ LGBT rights armband plan at World Cup
France, England, Germany and four other European teams at the World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights, citing the threat of disciplinary action from FIFA. "FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the...
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia hands upset loss to Argentina, Lionel Messi
Saudi Arabia scored twice in the second half to overcome a one-goal deficit and rally past Lionel Messi and Argentina for an upset in a Group C World Cup opener Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar.
France 24
Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup
Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
Mexico v Poland: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Poland and ‘Lewangoalski’ start with a win or will Mexico prevail in their Group C opener? Join Barry Glendenning
France 24
'All eyes on Wagner' project: Widespread reports of abuses, massacres in Mali
An open-source investigations project launched an interactive map that documents the Russian mercenary network Wagner Group's activities across the globe, including in the Middle East and North Africa. FRANCE 24's Wassim Nasr tells us more about the mercenaries' activities in Mali.
France 24
COP27: Climate deal reached on ‘loss and damage’ fund for vulnerable nations
An often fraught UN climate summit wrapped up on Sunday with sweeping agreement on how to tackle global warming and a "historic" deal to create a special fund to cover the damages suffered by vulnerable nations. The two-week talks, which at times appeared to teeter on the brink of collapse,...
France 24
Charles III hosts first state visit as king, aiming to bolster South Africa ties
King Charles III hosts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from Tuesday for his first state visit since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The three-day trip will be aimed at "celebrating cooperation" between South Africa and its former colonial power. Although South Africa is...
France 24
England hammer Iran in strong start to World Cup
England made a scintillating start to their World Cup campaign as Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham inspired a 6-2 rout of outclassed Iran in Monday's Group B opener in Doha. Saka and Bellingham were England's driving forces with dynamic displays that underlined their emergence as two of the game's brightest young stars.
France 24
World Cup begins in high-stakes event for host Qatar
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history. In a show of Gulf...
France 24
Qatar World Cup: 'Bold gesture' of defiance from Iran's national team during national anthem
Iran fans in the stands on Monday chanted Amini’s name, held signs and wore T-shirts with protest slogans. During the Iranian national anthem, fans booed, while the country's national football team remained silent. Many fans appeared conflicted over whether to even support their national team against the backdrop of security forces’ violent crackdown on demonstrations. Joining FRANCE 24 is Dr. Simon Chadwick, Researcher, Author and Professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy at the Skema Business School in Paris.
France 24
Christie's cancels controversial T-rex auction in Hong Kong
The cancellation came after an American fossil company raised doubts about parts of the skeleton named "Shen", The New York Times reported on Sunday. Christie's said in a statement to AFP that Shen -- a 1,400-kilogramme (3,100-pound) skeleton -- was withdrawn from its autumn auctions week that starts in Hong Kong on Friday.
France 24
Iran captain ‘supports’ anti-government protests ahead of match against England
Iranian captain Ehsan Hajsafi said his team sympathised with anti-government protests at home and his team should be a voice for the oppressed at a press conference in Qatar a day ahead of the country's first World Cup match against England. Hajsafi, an experienced defender began a press conference on...
