(VIANEWS) – Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI), AAON (AAON) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO