counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last few months, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO