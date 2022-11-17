A tiny, 166-million-year-old fossil lizard unearthed in Scotland could fill gaps in scientists’ understanding of how reptiles evolved.The 6cm long skeleton discovered on the Isle of Skye is believed to the most complete lizard fossil of its age found anywhere in the world.The fossil, which dates to the Middle Jurassic period when dinosaurs roamed Earth, comprises of the imprint of nearly a full lizard skeleton, missing only the snout and tail.Known as the Bellairsia Gracilis, the lizard belongs to a wider animal group known as squamate reptiles, which today include more than 10,000 species such as snakes, chameleons and geckos.Scientists...

26 DAYS AGO