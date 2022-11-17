Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
A Look Into The Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice, Says Study
Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]
Scientists Think They've Cracked The Mystery of This Cute Octopus And Its 'Shell'
Long after its ancestors deleted their genetic code for a tough coat of armor, a seafaring octopus has reinvented a recipe for making a shell. A recent genetic analysis of the paper nautilus or greater argonaut (Argonauta argo) has revealed a surprising origin for its protective casing, one that doesn't resemble the shell of its closest relatives.
Phys.org
500 million year-old fossils reveal answer to evolutionary riddle
An exceptionally well-preserved collection of fossils discovered in eastern Yunnan Province, China, has enabled scientists to solve a centuries-old riddle in the evolution of life on earth, revealing what the first animals to make skeletons looked like. The results have been published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed
Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?
The Oldest Evidence of Ancient Humans Cooking With Fire Was Just Found
What sets humans apart from other animals? It's a burning question that some scientists say boils down to the fine control of one earthly force: fire. The British primatologist Richard W. Wrangham is a big proponent of the so-called 'cooking hypothesis'. Today, there is no known human population that lives without cooking, which suggests it is a powerful and necessary skill.
Smithonian
Scientists Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire
In 1990, children playing in Griswold, Connecticut, stumbled upon an unmarked cemetery. When archaeologists started investigating, one grave stood out. Inside, a 19th-century man’s femur bones had been removed and crossed over his chest. As Smithsonian magazine’s Abigail Tucker reported in 2012, this arrangement indicates that locals may have...
Ancient 15,000-Year-Old Viruses Found in Melting Tibetan Glaciers
Ancient creatures are emerging from the cold storage of melting permafrost, almost like something out of a horror movie. From incredibly preserved extinct megafauna like the woolly rhino, to the 40,000-year-old remains of a giant wolf, and bacteria over 750,000 years old. Not all of these things are dead. Centuries-old...
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
scitechdaily.com
Thought To Be Extinct for 80 Years – Scientists Rediscover a Unique Insect
Long believed to be extinct on the main island of Lord Howe Island, the wood-feeding cockroach was found at the foot of a single Banyan tree. A University of Sydney biology student has uncovered a large, wingless, wood-eating cockroach that was believed to be extinct since the 1930s and is unique to Australia’s Lord Howe Island.
Tiny 166-million-year-old skeleton found in Scotland ‘to reveal secrets of lizard evolution’
A tiny, 166-million-year-old fossil lizard unearthed in Scotland could fill gaps in scientists’ understanding of how reptiles evolved.The 6cm long skeleton discovered on the Isle of Skye is believed to the most complete lizard fossil of its age found anywhere in the world.The fossil, which dates to the Middle Jurassic period when dinosaurs roamed Earth, comprises of the imprint of nearly a full lizard skeleton, missing only the snout and tail.Known as the Bellairsia Gracilis, the lizard belongs to a wider animal group known as squamate reptiles, which today include more than 10,000 species such as snakes, chameleons and geckos.Scientists...
Scientists found watching TV for an hour everyday could be life-threatening
African Americans are at higher risk of having a strokeCDC/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Recently, a new study was published found that African Americans are at higher risk of having a stroke because of the habit which could be life-threatening for them.
‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization
What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
natureworldnews.com
Single Gene 28 Million Years Ago Use as Plants' Defense Mechanisms Against Pests
Researchers looked into a single gene that evolved over million years ago. The gene is said to help fight against caterpillars and other common pests. Plants are helpful for both animals and humans. They have their defense mechanisms against common pests since being damaged could also affect animals that depend...
ancientpages.com
There Is A Problem With The Footprints Claimed As Evidence Of Ice Age Humans In North America – Scientists Say
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The wide expanse of an ancient lakebed in New Mexico holds the preserved footprints of life that roamed millennia ago. Giant sloths and mammoths left their mark, and alongside them, signs of our human ancestors. Research published in September 2021 claimed that these footprints are "definitive evidence of human occupation of North America" during the last ice age, dating back to between 23,000 and 21,000 years ago.
Clues at ancient lake site reveal earliest known cooked meal
The earliest evidence of cooking has been found at an archaeological site in what's now Israel. The meal that featured a 6.5-foot-long fish occurred 780,000 years ago.
natureworldnews.com
Preserved Ice Age Footprints Challenge Scientists’ Understanding of How and When People First Reached North America
If the preserved footprints discovered in New Mexico's Lake Otero Basin are authentically dated, it will completely change how and when humans first came to North America. A recent study calls into question the age assertion. Footprints claimed as evidence of ice age humans in North America. In New Mexico,...
Phys.org
Scientists estimate the weight of two giant extinct amphibians
A team of Australian scientists led by UNSW Sydney paleontologist Lachlan Hart has calculated the body mass of two ancient amphibians. The last of the temnospondyls—amphibians that look more like crocodiles—became extinct during the Cretaceous period, about 120 million years ago, after thriving on Earth for more than 200 million years.
Comments / 0