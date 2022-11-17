ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

wrkf.org

How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Minnesota

Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights

MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
MINNESOTA STATE
wrkf.org

Tennesseans with felony conviction challenge state voting law

Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans can’t vote because of a felony conviction. They are challenging state law to have their voices heard. WPLN’s Paige Pfleger reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reason.com

Washington Has Been Much More Successful Than California in Displacing the Black Market for Pot

A new report indicates that Washington, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, has been much more successful at displacing the black market than California, where voters approved legalization in 2016. In a 2021 survey by the International Cannabis Policy Study (ICPS), 77 percent of Washington cannabis consumers reported buying "any type of marijuana" from a "store, co-operative, or dispensary" in the previous year, while 17 percent said they had obtained pot from a "dealer."
WASHINGTON STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
R.A. Heim

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE

