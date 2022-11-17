Read full article on original website
How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
