wdrb.com
Louisville Tourism honored with 'Best in Show' award at statewide conference
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Tourism was honored at an annual statewide conference. Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) held a conference in Lexington from Nov. 9-11, and Louisville Tourism was selected for "Best in Show" award, along with other honors. Louisville Tourism was honored with the "Best in Show" award...
wdrb.com
Fête de Noël returns to Paristown for annual winter holiday festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The near freezing temperatures were perfect for the opening of the ice skating rink in Paristown. People of all ages and skill levels enjoyed the ice to kick off the Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival in Paristown. General admission tickets get attendees 60 minutes of ice time and a skate rental.
Wave 3
Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
travelawaits.com
America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show Is Now Open — Where To See It
Anyone who lives in or around Louisville — or has plans to be there this holiday season — will need to make plans to visit a unique holiday light extravaganza. Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern features more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser displays, and a staggering 6,000,000 points of light. One of the lighted tunnels is even 200 feet long.
NPR
'Wait Wait' for Nov 19, 2022: Live from Louisville!
Recorded at Palace Theater in Louisville, with Not My Job guest Freddie Johnson and panelists Adam Burke, Paula Poundstone and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Fake Money Has Real Collapse; Florida Man Is Back; Swifties Rise Up!. Panel Questions.
wdrb.com
Community members gather to remember Louisville boy who died of malnutrition in 1969
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care Food Bank and Louisville community members gathered Monday to honor a 9-year-old boy who died of malnutrition. Bobby Ellis died in his Louisville home on the day before Thanksgiving in 1969. In the months that followed, the Dare to Care Food Bank was...
wdrb.com
Thousands bid in 3rd annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction, benefitting Dare to Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger's third annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger wraps up Sunday evening, benefitting Louisville's Dare to Care and Lexington's God's Pantry Food bank. The virtual auction features more than 400 items, including raffles for single bottles of rare bourbon, bourbon experiences and even a bundle...
wdrb.com
Jim Beam, UofL partner for distilled spirits program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of Jim Beam and the University of Louisville have up to offer a new program focusing on distilled spirits. The Professional Development program, called "Leading with Spirit," is customized to the needs of Beam Suntory and its employees. The 16-week course is built on...
Wave 3
New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new specialty plant store open in Downtown New Albany. Whether you’re just getting into plants or you’re an expert, there’s something for everyone!. Simply Rooted is located in the front of Kozy on Petal Street. Owner Kristin Singogo got...
WLKY.com
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
wdrb.com
Christmas Tree Lane in downtown Louisville reopens for holiday rush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas tree vendors are getting ready for the big holiday rush. Christmas Tree Lane on Witherspoon Street in downtown Louisville officially opened for business on Saturday. "Next weekend and the weekend after it will be crazy, it will be nuts," Irvin Book with Christmas Tree Lane...
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
wdrb.com
'Light Up Shively' celebrated to mark beginning of holiday season
Christmas music, face painting and treats filled city hall today for the city's annual Light Up event. City officials said it was a great opportunity to come together as neighbors and enjoy the season.
presspublications.com
Explore scenic, quaint and friendly French Lick, Indiana
The West Baden Springs Resort is an incredible place, a landmark wherever it would have been built. The fact that it’s a four-star resort is just the tip of the iceberg. See a photo of the resort’s atrium and it’s likely to strike you as something built during the elegant eras of Europe, something to be found in Paris, or Berlin, or Rome. A place from another time when dinner jackets were in vogue for men and evening gowns for women.
wdrb.com
Wranglers catch final loose cow in Louisville more than 4 weeks after it escaped into Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than four weeks after about a dozen cows got loose in Cherokee Park, the final one was captured Saturday. In a Facebook Live video early Saturday afternoon, Tara Bassett documented the cow being chased by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. The cows first...
wdrb.com
'ThanksLiving' | Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville putting a twist on traditional holiday meal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Thanksgiving, many family gatherings will include a turkey as the centerpiece of their holiday meal. But a local nonprofit vegan farm sanctuary working to save animals from slaughter, abuse, neglect and abandonment is putting a twist on the traditional meal. According to the Tribe Animal...
WLKY.com
Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
wdrb.com
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
