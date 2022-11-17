ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville Tourism honored with 'Best in Show' award at statewide conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Tourism was honored at an annual statewide conference. Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) held a conference in Lexington from Nov. 9-11, and Louisville Tourism was selected for "Best in Show" award, along with other honors. Louisville Tourism was honored with the "Best in Show" award...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fête de Noël returns to Paristown for annual winter holiday festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The near freezing temperatures were perfect for the opening of the ice skating rink in Paristown. People of all ages and skill levels enjoyed the ice to kick off the Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival in Paristown. General admission tickets get attendees 60 minutes of ice time and a skate rental.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show Is Now Open — Where To See It

Anyone who lives in or around Louisville — or has plans to be there this holiday season — will need to make plans to visit a unique holiday light extravaganza. Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern features more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser displays, and a staggering 6,000,000 points of light. One of the lighted tunnels is even 200 feet long.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NPR

'Wait Wait' for Nov 19, 2022: Live from Louisville!

Recorded at Palace Theater in Louisville, with Not My Job guest Freddie Johnson and panelists Adam Burke, Paula Poundstone and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Fake Money Has Real Collapse; Florida Man Is Back; Swifties Rise Up!. Panel Questions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jim Beam, UofL partner for distilled spirits program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of Jim Beam and the University of Louisville have up to offer a new program focusing on distilled spirits. The Professional Development program, called "Leading with Spirit," is customized to the needs of Beam Suntory and its employees. The 16-week course is built on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new specialty plant store open in Downtown New Albany. Whether you’re just getting into plants or you’re an expert, there’s something for everyone!. Simply Rooted is located in the front of Kozy on Petal Street. Owner Kristin Singogo got...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Christmas Tree Lane in downtown Louisville reopens for holiday rush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas tree vendors are getting ready for the big holiday rush. Christmas Tree Lane on Witherspoon Street in downtown Louisville officially opened for business on Saturday. "Next weekend and the weekend after it will be crazy, it will be nuts," Irvin Book with Christmas Tree Lane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
presspublications.com

Explore scenic, quaint and friendly French Lick, Indiana

The West Baden Springs Resort is an incredible place, a landmark wherever it would have been built. The fact that it’s a four-star resort is just the tip of the iceberg. See a photo of the resort’s atrium and it’s likely to strike you as something built during the elegant eras of Europe, something to be found in Paris, or Berlin, or Rome. A place from another time when dinner jackets were in vogue for men and evening gowns for women.
FRENCH LICK, IN
WLKY.com

Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
LOUISVILLE, KY

