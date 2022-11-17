ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

brproud.com

Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
PIERRE PART, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts

DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says

One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 11. Jamal “MAL” Holloway is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the shooting at Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue, according to police. If you can help locate Holloway, you’re being asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 621-8300 option 1.
GONZALES, LA
Highway 98.9

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB

13-year-old killed by stray bullet during target practice; 2 men arrested

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed two men have been arrested following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 18. According to Sheriff Rene Thibodaux, a 13-year-old boy was riding his four-wheeler along the levee near Saizon Road in New Roads when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet from a nearby group who were target practicing.
NEW ROADS, LA
wbrz.com

Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
