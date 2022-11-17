Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
theadvocate.com
Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says
Two people died in a car crash Monday following a pursuit in Livingston Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Ard said the chase began around 2 p.m. on La. 16 after deputies attempted to stop the driver for having outstanding felony warrants. The driver then crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle north of Sims Road.
wbrz.com
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
theadvocate.com
DOTD worker killed in I-10 stabbing was ex-Baton Rouge cop; Florida man identified as attacker
A worker for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development stabbed to death Sunday in a brazen attack on the shoulder of Interstate 10 was a former Baton Rouge police officer, officials say. Louisiana State Police on Monday confirmed the deceased was Darrell Guillory, 66, of Youngsville. Guillory was a...
Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
theadvocate.com
18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says
One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 11. Jamal “MAL” Holloway is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the shooting at Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue, according to police. If you can help locate Holloway, you’re being asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 621-8300 option 1.
theadvocate.com
Boy on 4-wheeler shot during target practice; 2 men arrested, Pointe Coupee sheriff says
A 13-year-old New Roads boy is dead after he was struck by a stray bullet that came from a group of men holding target practice with rifles at a nearby levee, the Pointe Coupee sheriff's office said. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the boy was riding a four-wheeler along the side...
wbrz.com
DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10; attacker shot dead by sheriff's deputy
PORT ALLEN - A retired BRPD officer working with the Department of Transportation was stabbed to death on the job Sunday, triggering a law enforcement response that led to his attacker being shot and killed. It happened shortly before noon Sunday along I-10 West near the LA 415 exit, just...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
Livingston Parish Resident angry after the termination of a beloved bus driver
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy. Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job. Scott […]
WAFB.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive, one suspect arrested
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need. Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated: 16 hours ago. Millions of people will drive to their holiday destination, but AAA said nearly 25%...
Operation Washout scrubs the streets of criminals
A two week operation by U.S. Marshals and several other federal, state and local law enforcement partners finished up on Friday. Operation Washout targeted some of the area’s most dangerous and violent fugitives.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
theadvocate.com
3 Coursey bank workers hospitalized after flyers were left there, Baton Rouge officials say
Three workers at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard took themselves to area hospitals Monday morning after coming in contact with flyers that were left in a night dropbox at the bank, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says. The flyers were dropped off to at least five other businesses in...
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
13-year-old killed by stray bullet during target practice; 2 men arrested
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed two men have been arrested following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 18. According to Sheriff Rene Thibodaux, a 13-year-old boy was riding his four-wheeler along the levee near Saizon Road in New Roads when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet from a nearby group who were target practicing.
theadvocate.com
Top teachers, principals and new teachers of the year named in Ascension Parish
Ascension Public Schools have named the Teachers of the Year, New Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2022-23. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
wbrz.com
Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash, at least two dead
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning.
Comments / 2