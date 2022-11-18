Everyone Is Talking About This "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Scene Between Okoye And Ramonda, And Here's Why
🚨 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead! 🚨
Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is officially out now, and this monumental film is huge for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in so many ways. For starters, it's a brilliant portrayal of grief and loss after Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, but it also marks the end of Phase 4 of the MCU.
Directed by Ryan Coogler and written by Ryan and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever does an amazing job of honoring Chadwick's legacy by showcasing how Wakanda moves on after the death of their king.
While there are a ton of remarkable performances throughout this film — Tenoch Huerta is exceptional as Namor , Lupita Nyong'o is amazing once again, and Letitia Wright stepped into the leading role so beautifully — today I need to talk about one moment in particular from Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira that honestly deserves so much praise and even awards recognition, if we're being honest.
It's the scene between Queen Ramonda and Okoye that happens right after Shuri and Riri Williams are taken by Namora and Attuma, when Ramonda gives an emotional speech about how she's lost her whole family now.
Then, the scene gets even more heartbreaking when Ramonda strips Okoye of her title and rank within the Dora Milaje after Shuri was captured on her watch. Ramonda is especially angry because Okoye assured her that Shuri would be safe, and the general insisted that she should be allowed to come with her.
This moment stuck with me long after the film ended, and it's in part due to the impeccable acting between Angela and Danai, who give everything to the scene.
The moment was even a highlight for me when the full-length trailer debuted , so to see how powerful it is IN CONTEXT was amazing.
Both Angela and Danai are powerhouse performers, so for them to get the chance to get this breathtaking of a scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is so incredible and special.
Just like me, Marvel fans are sending so much praise to Angela and Danai for this moment and the movie overall. So, here are some of the best reactions:
What did you think of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ? Tell us in the comments below!
