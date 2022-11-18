Everyone Is Talking About This "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Scene Between Okoye And Ramonda, And Here's Why

🚨 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead! 🚨

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is officially out now, and this monumental film is huge for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in so many ways. For starters, it's a brilliant portrayal of grief and loss after Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, but it also marks the end of Phase 4 of the MCU.

Marvel Studios

Directed by Ryan Coogler and written by Ryan and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever does an amazing job of honoring Chadwick's legacy by showcasing how Wakanda moves on after the death of their king.

Marvel / Via youtu.be

While there are a ton of remarkable performances throughout this film — Tenoch Huerta is exceptional as Namor , Lupita Nyong'o is amazing once again, and Letitia Wright stepped into the leading role so beautifully — today I need to talk about one moment in particular from Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira that honestly deserves so much praise and even awards recognition, if we're being honest.

Eli Adé / Marvel Studios

It's the scene between Queen Ramonda and Okoye that happens right after Shuri and Riri Williams are taken by Namora and Attuma, when Ramonda gives an emotional speech about how she's lost her whole family now.

Marvel / Via youtu.be

Then, the scene gets even more heartbreaking when Ramonda strips Okoye of her title and rank within the Dora Milaje after Shuri was captured on her watch. Ramonda is especially angry because Okoye assured her that Shuri would be safe, and the general insisted that she should be allowed to come with her.

Marvel / Via youtu.be

This moment stuck with me long after the film ended, and it's in part due to the impeccable acting between Angela and Danai, who give everything to the scene.

Marvel / Via youtu.be

The moment was even a highlight for me when the full-length trailer debuted , so to see how powerful it is IN CONTEXT was amazing.

out of this entire black panther trailer, it’s okoye crying that did me in 😭 #WakandaForever @noradominick 01:39 PM - 03 Oct 2022

Both Angela and Danai are powerhouse performers, so for them to get the chance to get this breathtaking of a scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is so incredible and special.

John Shearer / Getty Images for People Magazine

Just like me, Marvel fans are sending so much praise to Angela and Danai for this moment and the movie overall. So, here are some of the best reactions:

there’s a lot of incredible acting moments in black panther wakanda forever, but the emotional scene between danai gurira and angela bassett — you know, the one — has been living in my mind rent free. a masterclass @noradominick 04:34 AM - 13 Nov 2022

Angela and Danai were having an Oscar off hunny https://t.co/U8iai4AQl1 @MarcoVonDoom 08:35 AM - 13 Nov 2022

#BlackPanther #WakandaForever SPOILERS ....the emotional damage scenes of okoye and queen ramonda “my entire family is gone, have i not given everything?” are so sad and so heartbreaking, they all deserves to win lots of awards for this movie. @doraemaynat 12:21 PM - 14 Nov 2022

watching those black panther trailers you would NEVER have guessed who queen ramonda was giving that speech to like wow that hurt @photonsmight 07:42 PM - 13 Nov 2022

Angela Bassett deserves an Oscar for this scene in #WakandaForever alone. @hosthetics 06:07 PM - 13 Nov 2022

This scene took my breath away. Angela Bassett displaying what truly is a mother's rage but also that of a queen who was betrayed by her closest friend. And Danai Gurira grief stricken, mourning what a grave mistake she made. GIVE THEM THEIR OSCARS RN #WakandaForever @ldw_sunkissed 08:50 AM - 13 Nov 2022

This may very well be one of the greatest moments in any Comic Book Movie. The raw emotionally gripping performance from Angela Bassett & Danai Gurira combined with the subject matter made for one of the most extremely powerfully hitting moments in #BlackPanther #WakandaForever @Prime4Film 12:17 PM - 12 Nov 2022

truly a breathtaking scene... some of the best performances the mcu has seen. #WakandaForever @jrvsscarlet 12:41 PM - 13 Nov 2022

danai and angela did incredible work here, I can’t stop thinking about this scene #WakandaForever @mcumagik 10:38 PM - 11 Nov 2022

What did you think of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ? Tell us in the comments below!

