Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff Claps Back at Critics: I'm Not a Perfect Parent, Okay?!?
Audrey Roloff would like a word or two dozen with her critics. The former Little People, Big World star has often come under fire for thinking she knows best — about parenting, about marriage, about pretty much everything. She often posts tips that she probably think make her sound...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: I'm MARRIED! Ready to Meet My Husband?!?
On Saturday, the surprising romantic rumor because a beautiful reality for Tammy Slaton, as the 1,000-lb Sisters star got married at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The long-time TLC personality confirmed the amazing news herself. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jana Duggar Appears Irritated, Angry During Joy-Anna's Gender Reveal: What's Going On Here?
Over the weekend, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy. Life in the Duggar family revolves around pregnancies and procreation, so it comes as no surprise that Joy shared the news with a giant gender reveal party. What is surprising, however, is that the party might not...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown: My Marriage to Janelle Sucks, Too!
Throughout Sister Wives Season 17, viewers have gone behind the scenes of Kody Brown’s failed marriage to Christine Brown. Just this past Sunday evening, for example, we witnessed the mother fo six saying goodbye to Flagstaff prior to moving back to her native state of Utah. But we witnessed...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown: Nobody Likes Me and I'm Ashamed of Myself!
If you’ve been watching this season of Sister Wives, then you know that much of it has been about Christine Brown’s decision to leave Kody. You would also know that Kody hasn’t been exactly graceful in handling the split. We’ve seen him be in denial about the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Joy-Anna Duggar Learns Gender of 3rd Baby, Is "Completely Shocked"
Joy-Anna Duggar simply cannot believe it, you guys. As previously reported, the former reality star and her husband, Austin, are expecting their third child in the fairly near future. And as you can likely guess, this baby can only be one of two genders: a boy or a girl. Ahead...
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar Snubs In-Laws, SKIPS Joy-Anna's Gender Reveal Party!
Over the weekend, the Duggars learned that Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting a baby boy. It’s exciting news, especially in a family where women and girls have very few rights, and men and boys get to do pretty much whatever they want. The family learned that Joy’s having a boy...
The Hollywood Gossip
Trish Confronts "F--king B--ch" Natalie Mordovtseva Over Mike Youngquist Reconciliation on 90 Day The Single Life
Last week, Mike Youngquist reunited with self-described “legendary woman” Natalie Mordovtseva. Even though things have been going pretty well with Josh, she returned to Sequim. And not just for her things. On last week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, she was waxing nostalgic about her toxic...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jen Shah: Will She Ever Appear Again on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?
We have an update on Jen Shah. But Jen Shah may not want to read it. First, it’s been announced that the dishonest reality star will be sentenced on December 15 for her admitted role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. As you may remember, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lizzy Savetsky Exits RHONY Reboot After Antisemitic Threats
It was, as we noted, a shakeup. Bravo wanted to try something new. Now, however, we need to amend that cast list — for one very sad reason. Lizzy Savetsky has parted ways with the show after a barrage of vicious antisemitic attacks. This is scary. Lizzy Savetsky is...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Confesses to Michael Ilesanmi: I'm Still Gonna Visit My TikTok Crush!
Things were slightly “better” for Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. In this case, we just mean that Angela was not screaming or destroying any of Michael’s property. For them, that’s an improvement. Michael managed to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: It's OVER After Two Years of Dating!
We have sad news out of Kardashian Land, as Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker appear to have broken up after more than two years of dating. News of the split comes courtesy of People magazine, who reports that the couple went their separate ways over issues pertaining to their schedules.
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince William to Prince Harry: Your Bloody Book Is Gonna Ruin Our Family!
We’re less than two months away from the release of Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir. And not surprisingly, it seems that the royal family is not exactly counting down the days with eager anticipation. In fact, there are fears that the book will worsen the existing feuds among the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Love Is Blind, and Dead: Raven Ross and SK Alagbada Break Up Amid Cheating Accusations
For It’s all over for Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, love may have once been blind. But it’s since become messy. Late on Sunday, the Netflix personalities — who met and fell for each other on Season 3 of Love Is Blind — confirmed via Instagram that their relationship is over.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar's K-1 Plans Go Up in Smoke on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
Now that we’re on Season 7, Episode 13, it’s easier to see which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever Couples? are doomed. And which ones might make it. Kimberly and Usman received a rude awakening. Multiple parts of his family’s “contract” for them will clash with the K-1 visa.
The Hollywood Gossip
Travis Barker: You Can Watch Me J-ck Off Into a Cup On the New Season of The Kardashians!
Obviously, Travis Barker is best known as the drummer for Blink-182. But long before he married Kourtney Kardashian, Barker was also a reality star. From 2005 to 2006, Travis and his second wife, Shanna Moakler, starred in an MTV series called Meet the Barkers. And it seems that these days,...
Comments / 0