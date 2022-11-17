ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff Claps Back at Critics: I'm Not a Perfect Parent, Okay?!?

Audrey Roloff would like a word or two dozen with her critics. The former Little People, Big World star has often come under fire for thinking she knows best — about parenting, about marriage, about pretty much everything. She often posts tips that she probably think make her sound...
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton: I'm MARRIED! Ready to Meet My Husband?!?

On Saturday, the surprising romantic rumor because a beautiful reality for Tammy Slaton, as the 1,000-lb Sisters star got married at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The long-time TLC personality confirmed the amazing news herself. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me...
GIBSONBURG, OH
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: My Marriage to Janelle Sucks, Too!

Throughout Sister Wives Season 17, viewers have gone behind the scenes of Kody Brown’s failed marriage to Christine Brown. Just this past Sunday evening, for example, we witnessed the mother fo six saying goodbye to Flagstaff prior to moving back to her native state of Utah. But we witnessed...
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: Nobody Likes Me and I'm Ashamed of Myself!

If you’ve been watching this season of Sister Wives, then you know that much of it has been about Christine Brown’s decision to leave Kody. You would also know that Kody hasn’t been exactly graceful in handling the split. We’ve seen him be in denial about the...
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Learns Gender of 3rd Baby, Is "Completely Shocked"

Joy-Anna Duggar simply cannot believe it, you guys. As previously reported, the former reality star and her husband, Austin, are expecting their third child in the fairly near future. And as you can likely guess, this baby can only be one of two genders: a boy or a girl. Ahead...
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar Snubs In-Laws, SKIPS Joy-Anna's Gender Reveal Party!

Over the weekend, the Duggars learned that Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting a baby boy. It’s exciting news, especially in a family where women and girls have very few rights, and men and boys get to do pretty much whatever they want. The family learned that Joy’s having a boy...
The Hollywood Gossip

Lizzy Savetsky Exits RHONY Reboot After Antisemitic Threats

It was, as we noted, a shakeup. Bravo wanted to try something new. Now, however, we need to amend that cast list — for one very sad reason. Lizzy Savetsky has parted ways with the show after a barrage of vicious antisemitic attacks. This is scary. Lizzy Savetsky is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Confesses to Michael Ilesanmi: I'm Still Gonna Visit My TikTok Crush!

Things were slightly “better” for Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. In this case, we just mean that Angela was not screaming or destroying any of Michael’s property. For them, that’s an improvement. Michael managed to...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: It's OVER After Two Years of Dating!

We have sad news out of Kardashian Land, as Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker appear to have broken up after more than two years of dating. News of the split comes courtesy of People magazine, who reports that the couple went their separate ways over issues pertaining to their schedules.
The Hollywood Gossip

Prince William to Prince Harry: Your Bloody Book Is Gonna Ruin Our Family!

We’re less than two months away from the release of Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir. And not surprisingly, it seems that the royal family is not exactly counting down the days with eager anticipation. In fact, there are fears that the book will worsen the existing feuds among the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy