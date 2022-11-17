Edwards (hamstring/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Edwards sat out the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints with the right hamstring injury and then picked up the knee issue at some point coming out of Baltimore's Week 10 bye. He ended up practicing on only a limited basis this week, and though he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, the Ravens will err on the side of caution by holding Edwards out of the lineup for a second straight day. While Edwards turns his focus toward getting healthy for a Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars, the Ravens will turn to Kenyan Drake to lead their backfield against Carolina. Justice Hill is expected to serve as the primary change-of-pace option behind Drake, while Mike Davis is on hand as the No. 3 man in the backfield.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO