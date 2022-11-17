Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster
Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Clutch in SNF victory
Mahomes completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 329 yards and three touchdowns while adding 23 rushing yards on four attempts in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. Mahomes was in rare form against a talented Chargers secondary despite missing top wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen). He also lost fill-in starter Kadarius Toney early in the contest to a hamstring injury, which makes Mahomes' robust stat line even more impressive all things considered. Mahomes fortunately did not lose the services of Travis Kelce, as the dynamic duo connected for three more scores amidst an already dominant campaign. Mahomes has not experienced any sort of dip in production sans Tyreek Hill in 2022, boasting 10-game totals of 3,265 passing yards and 28 touchdowns that are right on par with his dominant career norms. Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on a reeling Rams squad next Sunday.
Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Questionable to Return vs. 49ers
Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore is questionable to return to action vs. San Francisco with a groin injury.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Nick Muse: Signs with active roster
Muse signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings needed a third tight end and did have an empty roster spot. Muse has been active for the three games this season, but he's played a total of two offensive snaps and 20 total during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Won't play Week 11
Edwards (hamstring/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Edwards sat out the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints with the right hamstring injury and then picked up the knee issue at some point coming out of Baltimore's Week 10 bye. He ended up practicing on only a limited basis this week, and though he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, the Ravens will err on the side of caution by holding Edwards out of the lineup for a second straight day. While Edwards turns his focus toward getting healthy for a Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars, the Ravens will turn to Kenyan Drake to lead their backfield against Carolina. Justice Hill is expected to serve as the primary change-of-pace option behind Drake, while Mike Davis is on hand as the No. 3 man in the backfield.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses work after fumble
Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added five receptions for 39 yards. Gordon narrowly led the Denver backfield in the first half, tallying five carries for 26 yards. However, he fumbled by the goal line late in the second quarter. While the Broncos were able to recover, the miscue led to a missed field-goal attempt rather than a potential touchdown. Gordon has also struggled to hold onto the ball this season, fumbling five times in 10 games. As a result, he was effectively benched in the second half but was forced into change-of-pace duties with Chase Edmonds (ankle) sidelined. If Edmonds is able to return for Week 12, it's possible that Gordon slips further down the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Elevated to active roster
The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Cager will be active for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Takes advantage of injuries
Moore caught five of six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. The Chiefs entered Week 11 already down JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen), and they lost Kadarius Toney (hamstring) before halftime Sunday. The team's injury misfortune opened up an opportunity for Moore to put his skills on display. The rookie wideout did just that, setting new career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (63). It is currently unclear if Kansas City's receiver room will get any healthier next week, so the 22-year-old could find himself starting opposite Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Rams next Sunday. If that scenario were to unfold, Moore could be a sneaky play in Week 12, especially if shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey is tasked with covering the more-proven MVS.
CBS Sports
Mike Thomas: Waived by Bengals
Thomas was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Thomas being removed from the roster may suggest that fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is close to returning from his hip injury. Cincinnati gave Thomas opportunities on the outside while Chase and Tee Higgins missed time due to injuries this season, but the 28-year-old wide receiver failed to capitalize, catching just two of 10 targets for 38 yards.
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Sitting out Sunday
Ojabo (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Ojabo will have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut. Although the rookie linebacker is considered healthy, head coach John Harbaugh would like to continue ramping up his activity level in practice before he debuts.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Marlon Mack: Could be Week 12 backup
Mack's likely to work as the backup to Latavius Murray in Week 12 against the Panthers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Mack slides up to second on the depth chart following the release of Melvin Gordon and Chase Edmonds' high ankle sprain. Devine Ozigbo is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad against Carolina to compete with Mack for playing time behind Murray. Mack has yet to register a rushing attempt in 2022.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Battles through illness in win
Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding 11 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Jackson and the entire Ravens offense looked out of sorts most of the afternoon, but...
