Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running for House Speaker. He's promised to reinstate MTG to committees and remove some Dems from theirs.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down from Democratic leadership
Well, the suspense is over on two things we've been watching for after this year's midterm elections. Republicans have won narrow control of the House, and across the aisle, the end of an era has come for Democratic leadership. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: My colleagues, I stand before...
Pelosi shattered the marble ceiling and leaves a historic leadership legacy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shattered the so-called "marble ceiling" in Congress during her two decade career as a leader in those halls. Hers has been a career of firsts — the first woman to be elected speaker of the House — and she occupied a particularly high-profile position during some of the most pivotal and, often volatile, moments in recent American political history.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says Pence 'would be the Ron DeSantis right now' if he had 'fully divorced' Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
"I do want answers from him as to ... why do you wait two years to talk about it?" Kinzinger asked of Pence's more detailed thoughts about Jan. 6.
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Michelle Obama says she straightened her hair because Americans weren't ready for a First Lady with braids
"Nope, they're not ready for it," Obama said, per The Washington Post, recalling how she decided to straighten her hair rather than wear braids.
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Congress holds first ever hearing on a congressional seat for the Cherokee Nation
Congress held its first hearing about establishing a non-voting delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday. The historic move is the closest the federal government has gotten toward satisfying a promise it made to the Cherokee Nation nearly 200 years ago. The federal government never fulfilled a provision made...
Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?
It it one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
Former President Trump tweeted a classified satellite photo in 2019
Back in 2019, then-President Donald Trump tweeted a classified image from a U.S. spy satellite. That revelation follows a Freedom of Information Act request by NPR to see the original intelligence documents. Geoff Brumfiel made that FOIA request for NPR. He's here now. Hey, Geoff. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: Hey, Mary...
Attorney General Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a veteran prosecutor to serve as special counsel overseeing the criminal probe of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6 investigation.
The DOJ names special counsel to oversee two investigations involving Trump
The U.S. attorney general has named a special counsel to oversee two sensitive investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran. It was so crisp, that some initially thought it may not have been taken by a satellite. "This picture is...
Biden pardons turkeys 'Chocolate' and 'Chip' for Thanksgiving
Joe Biden on Monday used his powers as US president to pardon two turkeys, sparing them from winding up as the main course during an upcoming Thanksgiving dinner later this week. Turkey with stuffing is the traditional dish that Americans serve at a family feast on Thanksgiving, which is Thursday.
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
