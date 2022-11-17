Read full article on original website
uiargonaut.com
Grappling with tragedy, student and university responses
University of Idaho’s campus has been shaken since the announcement of the homicide that took the lives of four students. Students have been speaking out about the fear and uncertainty that have accompanied the sadness of this tragedy. “I was so scared when I first heard, I was terrified...
Tri-City Herald
Social media spreads troubling rumors in University of Idaho student-deaths investigation
It was a Saturday morning when the roommates at a baby blue three-story house just off the University of Idaho campus pulled on their game-day attire and posed for a handful of snapshots. “One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl every day,” Kaylee Goncalves captioned the photos as...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
University of Idaho considers remote learning, as an option, as investigation continues
MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho President C. Scott Green spoke at the press conference with Moscow Police on Sunday, announcing the school’s response plan as the murder investigation of four students continues. “The University of Idaho’s primary focus now is on supporting our students and working to meet their very needs,” Green said. Instructors are planning for both remote...
uiargonaut.com
Our View: University of Idaho in mourning
The community has been in shock since the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. These four students’ deaths have changed the lives of everyone in Moscow. For University of Idaho students, this is a situation many of us have never faced before, leaving some...
usustatesman.com
USU responds to University of Idaho killings
On the night of Nov. 13, four students were found dead near University of Idaho’s campus, having been murdered in “a crime of passion” with “an edged object,” according to Moscow police reports. Moscow police said they have not yet caught the culprit. “We cannot...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022
We still have little information about a quadruple homicide in Moscow and many concerned University of Idaho students are heading home early for Thanksgiving break, we break down a news conference by Moscow Police regarding the case. We also take a look at Idaho’s history with abortion laws, Idaho Department...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students
Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
Chronicle
Moscow Police Deny Online Rumors About University of Idaho Murders
Moscow police and state investigators denied online rumors about the homicides of four University of Idaho students during a news conference Sunday afternoon, urging members of the public to rely on official sources for information about the slayings. It's been a week since the students were stabbed to death in...
KTVB
Former Pullman police chief explains process for investigating University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — People across the country want to know what happened inside the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered and why. For those living in Moscow, there's still a lot of fear and uncertainty, and how could there not be? Four young college students were stabbed to death and their killer still hasn't been caught.
KREM
KEPR
Coach of Skagit County man killed at University of Idaho reflects on their relationship
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Investigators said there is still no suspect in custody in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. A week has passed since the gruesome murders, and many have more questions than answers. That’s the concern for the long-time basketball coach of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students who was killed.
WPFO
Police provide timeline, new details in quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — While police investigating the murders of four students from the University of Idaho have yet to identify a suspect or weapon, they have crafted a timeline for the victims’ final whereabouts before they were found stabbed to death Sunday morning. Ethan Chapin, 20, from Mount...
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
KLEWTV
New email tipline established for Moscow homicide investigation
The task force investigating the killings of the four University of Idaho students has established an email exclusively for this investigation. Tips can be emailed to the Moscow Police Department at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. A number has also been established to receive information about the homicides: (208) 883-7180.
Post Register
Police have no suspect, no weapon in UI student deaths
BOISE — Police in Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities believe the attack was targeted but walked back a previous statement that there was no...
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Roommates of Slain U of I Students not Suspected, Some of the Victims Had Defensive Wounds
The Moscow Police Department released new details on Friday surrounding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students that occurred on Sunday, November 13. All of the known information is laid out in the below press release from the Moscow Police Department. On the evening of Saturday,...
