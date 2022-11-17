ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

uiargonaut.com

Grappling with tragedy, student and university responses

University of Idaho’s campus has been shaken since the announcement of the homicide that took the lives of four students. Students have been speaking out about the fear and uncertainty that have accompanied the sadness of this tragedy. “I was so scared when I first heard, I was terrified...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

University of Idaho considers remote learning, as an option, as investigation continues

MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho President C. Scott Green spoke at the press conference with Moscow Police on Sunday, announcing the school’s response plan as the murder investigation of four students continues. “The University of Idaho’s primary focus now is on supporting our students and working to meet their very needs,” Green said. Instructors are planning for both remote...
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

Our View: University of Idaho in mourning

The community has been in shock since the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. These four students’ deaths have changed the lives of everyone in Moscow. For University of Idaho students, this is a situation many of us have never faced before, leaving some...
MOSCOW, ID
usustatesman.com

USU responds to University of Idaho killings

On the night of Nov. 13, four students were found dead near University of Idaho’s campus, having been murdered in “a crime of passion” with “an edged object,” according to Moscow police reports. Moscow police said they have not yet caught the culprit. “We cannot...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022

We still have little information about a quadruple homicide in Moscow and many concerned University of Idaho students are heading home early for Thanksgiving break, we break down a news conference by Moscow Police regarding the case. We also take a look at Idaho’s history with abortion laws, Idaho Department...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students

Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
BOISE, ID
Chronicle

Moscow Police Deny Online Rumors About University of Idaho Murders

Moscow police and state investigators denied online rumors about the homicides of four University of Idaho students during a news conference Sunday afternoon, urging members of the public to rely on official sources for information about the slayings. It's been a week since the students were stabbed to death in...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM

Idaho Vandals make FCS Playoffs

MOSCOW, Idaho — The magical first season under head coach Jason Eck continues as the Idaho Vandals earned a spot in the FCS Playoffs. Idaho earned a spot after winning a pivotal rivalry matchup against Idaho State 38-7 in the Battle of the Domes. The win improved Idaho to 7-4 on the season and 6-2 in Big Sky Conference play.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

New email tipline established for Moscow homicide investigation

The task force investigating the killings of the four University of Idaho students has established an email exclusively for this investigation. Tips can be emailed to the Moscow Police Department at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. A number has also been established to receive information about the homicides: (208) 883-7180.
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Police have no suspect, no weapon in UI student deaths

BOISE — Police in Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities believe the attack was targeted but walked back a previous statement that there was no...
MOSCOW, ID

