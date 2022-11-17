Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
State report cards issued, Dothan City Schools gets “C”, other local schools scored
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Education has released the State Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year, with Dothan City Schools receiving a “C”. The school system’s total score was 76. It’s based on multiple factors including academic achievement, academic growth, absenteeism, graduation rates, and college and career readiness for high school.
wtvy.com
Harvest backtracks on inaccurate news report claims regarding church’s legal issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing dispute with the United Methodist Church during Sunday services but provided no information beyond that contained in a news report last week that it has criticized. While calling that WTVY News 4 report “dramatic”, the church’s founder and senior pastor...
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is in effect, […]
955wtvy.com
Local Church Gets Restraining Order
A Dothan church gets a restraining order against United Methodist Church. Harvest Church – Dothan leaders say they will allow the congregation to voter on possibly leaving the denomination. Their concern is the UMC trying to confiscate property if they decide to separate from the organization. United Methodist has approved about 300 requests to leave the denomination this year.
wdhn.com
Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
wdhn.com
Dothan restauranteur says harassment and slander of her name are the reasons for her $25 million request
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan restaurant owner is asking for millions of dollars to be paid after she says she was harassed and slandered. Latonya Dorsey, the owner of Mama T’s is asking for $25 million from the city of Dothan after her bid for the child feeding program that is now under federal investigation was exposed, to another business that eventually outbid her.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
wtvy.com
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Houston Academy takes home a win over the Geneva Bulldogs. Charles Henderson Trojans take home a win over UMS Wright during the playoffs. Wicksburg's Megan Cochran signing with Huntingdon College. Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits. Updated: 10 hours ago. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in...
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
wdhn.com
“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
wdhn.com
Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
Alabama: Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan. Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder. He has been accused […]
wtvy.com
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
wtvy.com
2 found shot in Dothan home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue. Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room. Officers immediately began working to...
Wetumpka Herald
Ramer woman dies in accident
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is reporting a Saturday night single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Ramer woman. The accident occurred about 10:03 p.m. Saturday on Montgomery County Road 28 approximately 13 miles north of Troy. “Jennifer N. Menefee, 34, was fatally injured when the...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0