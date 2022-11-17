Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
wtvy.com
Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19. Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:. “Inside...
wdhn.com
Good News Ministries feeds community
With the holidays fast approaching, some organizations are making sure that those less fortunate are taken care of and not forgotten during these times. Early Sunday, Good News Ministries was giving out plates of Thanksgiving meals to anyone that needed it. While most non-profits will be giving out Thanksgiving plates...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
wtvy.com
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of Dothan’s largest churches could be shut down and its members evicted, according to a lawsuit. Harvest Church filed that suit against United Methodist Church leadership on November 10 in fear the denomination will take over its Fortner Street campus. Though it seldom affiliates...
wdhn.com
“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
holmescounty.news
Gratitude pays off for Bonifay woman
With the season of gratitude underway, Sheila Boswell is thankful her perseverance in life has caught the attention of an anonymous benefactor. Boswell shared with readers back in September how she strives to stay positive in life despite living with a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis that permanently altered her appearance and makes everyday life a struggle. Everything from dealing with cruel comments from strangers who don’t understand her condition to a recent cancer diagnosis keeps Boswell on her knees praying for emotional and spiritual strength.
wtvy.com
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
wtvy.com
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
wtvy.com
2 found shot in Dothan home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue. Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room. Officers immediately began working to...
wdhn.com
City food scandal: Dothan restaurateur demands millions from city
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant in Dothan is requesting $25 million from the city that she claims committed fraud, cheated, and intimidated her. She (Dorsey) hereby demands $25,000,000 that represents her damages from the USDA After School Food Program for at-risk youth,...
wdhn.com
State report cards issued, Dothan City Schools gets “C”, other local schools scored
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Education has released the State Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year, with Dothan City Schools receiving a “C”. The school system’s total score was 76. It’s based on multiple factors including academic achievement, academic growth, absenteeism, graduation rates, and college and career readiness for high school.
wtvy.com
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Police, Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. has been taken into custody on charges of Capital Murder. He will be detained at the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center, with no additional information being released regarding him due to court order restrictions. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -...
wdhn.com
Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
wdhn.com
Covert operation leads to the arrest of two Geneva County men, HCSO
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)– After an online covert operation by Holmes County Sheriff Investigators, two Geneva County men were arrested and accused of sending inappropriate messages to someone they believed was a teenager, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on separate...
wtvy.com
Not guilty: Jury returns capital murder verdict
More money is making its way to Coffee County! Today. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the commission a 350-thousand dollar grant. In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss holiday decor.
wdhn.com
Son speaks out about defending his mother in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Christopher Martin is still traumatized after coming to the defense of his mother when he says her ex-boyfriend invaded their home Tuesday morning. “It’s even hard going back in the hallway I can still replay the shooting, the calamity that happened, and all the stuff prior to what was going on,” Martin said.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
wdhn.com
Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
Woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges
HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished.
