Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
WAFF
Secretary of State John Merrill disagrees with Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw state from voting registration system
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Alabama’s next Secretary of State Wes Allen announced he will withdraw Alabama from the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC for short. The organization collects voter and driver license information from 33 member states in order to catch voter registration errors like people...
alreporter.com
Ivey makes first major staff appointment ahead of second full term
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that Drew Harrell will serve as director of legislative affairs. The appointment of Harrell comes shortly after Alabamians overwhelmingly re-elected Ivey to a second term. The governor’s current director of legislative affairs, William Filmore, has been tapped by his alma mater Troy University to lead their governmental affairs team.
apr.org
Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won
Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
myjrpaper.com
State votes yes on Aniah’s Law
Aniah’s Law will give judges more room to deny bail to violent offenders, after Aniah Blanchard from Winfield was killed in 2019 by a man who was out on bond for violent charges. “Allow me to express my gratitude to the people of Alabama for passing Aniah’s Law,” said...
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
Top Republican Dies
David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
Democrat Abrams ran for governor 4 years ago but narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp. This year, she lost by a larger margin. Analysts are uncertain whether it was her message or political party.
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
WAFF
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff has rehearing denied
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing. On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.
wtvy.com
Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejects ex-Limestone County sheriff
Limestone County's convicted former sheriff will not get a rehearing in his appeal. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday overruled Mike Blakely's request to appear. Blakely is appealing to overturn his conviction on theft and ethics charges. His next option is to appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.
FBI Redstone: Why its mission is significant and its future fascinating
The building on Redstone Arsenal where Johnnie Sharp works still has that new-building smell. Take the elevator to the top floor, turn right and walk past the giant FBI seal on the wall and through the doors announcing the executive suite. That’s where you will find Sharp, the senior officer...
Washington Examiner
Alabama medical marijuana program taking first steps
(The Center Square) – The medical marijuana market in Alabama is inching toward reality. With the April passage of Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, in April, a medical marijuana market will be created and will focus on providing civil and criminal protections to patients who have qualifying conditions. Melson is also a doctor and small business owner.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Alabama: Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply
Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
Campus speech, pregnant arrest, long way home: Down in Alabama
The Alabama Supreme Court has reversed a circuit court’s dismissal of a free-speech lawsuit. A lawsuit argues that a woman arrested for using drugs while pregnant ... wasn’t pregnant. A rideshare that ended up in a faraway town. You know why it’s a big week in Alabama, but...
