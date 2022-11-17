ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

CBS 42

Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Secretary of State John Merrill disagrees with Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw state from voting registration system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Alabama’s next Secretary of State Wes Allen announced he will withdraw Alabama from the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC for short. The organization collects voter and driver license information from 33 member states in order to catch voter registration errors like people...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Ivey makes first major staff appointment ahead of second full term

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that Drew Harrell will serve as director of legislative affairs. The appointment of Harrell comes shortly after Alabamians overwhelmingly re-elected Ivey to a second term. The governor’s current director of legislative affairs, William Filmore, has been tapped by his alma mater Troy University to lead their governmental affairs team.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won

Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
ALABAMA STATE
myjrpaper.com

State votes yes on Aniah’s Law

Aniah’s Law will give judges more room to deny bail to violent offenders, after Aniah Blanchard from Winfield was killed in 2019 by a man who was out on bond for violent charges. “Allow me to express my gratitude to the people of Alabama for passing Aniah’s Law,” said...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
DOTHAN, AL
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Dies

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
DOTHAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Limestone Co. Sheriff has rehearing denied

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing. On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Alabama medical marijuana program taking first steps

(The Center Square) – The medical marijuana market in Alabama is inching toward reality. With the April passage of Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, in April, a medical marijuana market will be created and will focus on providing civil and criminal protections to patients who have qualifying conditions. Melson is also a doctor and small business owner.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply

Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
holmescounty.news

Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation

Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

