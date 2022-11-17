ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

Trump furious at Herschel Walker campaign

Donald Trump is reportedly “p—-d” that Republican campaign operatives are telling the former president to stay away from Herschel Walker‘s Senate runoff election in Georgia. Rolling Stone reported the news, revealing Trump saw a former administration official declining to endorse his campaigning as “a slap in the face.” According to one of the people familiar Read more... The post Trump furious at Herschel Walker campaign appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
News Breaking LIVE

Biden Administration "Holding Open" Job For Nancy Pelosi

The Biden administration is “holding open” a position for Nancy Pelosi, who has given up Democratic House Leadership, according to Puck News’ Tara Palmeri. Pelosi announced Thursday that she would give up her role as the leader of the House Democratic Caucus after 19 years.
Salon

Arizona GOP election winner refuses to do her job unless state holds "new election immediately"

Arizona Republican Liz Harris said she will not vote on any bills unless the state holds a new election after winning her state legislative race. "Although I stand to win my Legislative District race it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately," Harris wrote on her Instagram and campaign website. "There are clear signs of foul play from machine malfunctions, chain of custody issues and just blatant mathematical impossibilities."
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader

Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Senate won for Democrats, 'It's the year of Chuck Schumer'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was eating Peking duck at a Chinese restaurant with family and friends on Manhattan’s West side on Saturday evening when an aide called with urgent news: Democrats would win Nevada’s Senate seat and keep their majority. The restaurant erupted in cheers as the news flashed across a television screen, and a group celebrating a birthday sent him a slice of cake. But Schumer didn’t stay to celebrate. He was soon rushing back across town for an impromptu, late-night news conference in the lobby of a building near his office. “I will once again be majority leader,” he declared to the cameras, almost giddily.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy