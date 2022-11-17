Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Trump furious at Herschel Walker campaign
Donald Trump is reportedly “p—-d” that Republican campaign operatives are telling the former president to stay away from Herschel Walker‘s Senate runoff election in Georgia. Rolling Stone reported the news, revealing Trump saw a former administration official declining to endorse his campaigning as “a slap in the face.” According to one of the people familiar Read more... The post Trump furious at Herschel Walker campaign appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
After winning the Senate, Democrats' campaign chief warns GOP: Trump will continue to drag you down
WASHINGTON — Days after denying Republicans the Senate majority they fought for in the midterm elections, the Democrats' campaign chief warned the GOP: If former President Donald Trump continues to be your leader, voters will continue to punish you. “There’s no question that Donald Trump is a motivating factor...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Biden Administration "Holding Open" Job For Nancy Pelosi
The Biden administration is “holding open” a position for Nancy Pelosi, who has given up Democratic House Leadership, according to Puck News’ Tara Palmeri. Pelosi announced Thursday that she would give up her role as the leader of the House Democratic Caucus after 19 years.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
President Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries in 19th White House wedding
It was a nice day for a White House wedding. Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, wed Peter Neal in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House today, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, were set up together by a mutual...
Liberals suggest Liz Cheney should be speaker of House but not everyone agrees
Political pundits on Twitter are fighting over whether Democrats, if they hold the House, should select recently ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney as speaker.
Arizona GOP election winner refuses to do her job unless state holds "new election immediately"
Arizona Republican Liz Harris said she will not vote on any bills unless the state holds a new election after winning her state legislative race. "Although I stand to win my Legislative District race it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately," Harris wrote on her Instagram and campaign website. "There are clear signs of foul play from machine malfunctions, chain of custody issues and just blatant mathematical impossibilities."
Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader
Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reelected in New York
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader. The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted...
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has jumped into the race for Democratic leader after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declined to run for the top spot again.
Senate won for Democrats, 'It's the year of Chuck Schumer'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was eating Peking duck at a Chinese restaurant with family and friends on Manhattan’s West side on Saturday evening when an aide called with urgent news: Democrats would win Nevada’s Senate seat and keep their majority. The restaurant erupted in cheers as the news flashed across a television screen, and a group celebrating a birthday sent him a slice of cake. But Schumer didn’t stay to celebrate. He was soon rushing back across town for an impromptu, late-night news conference in the lobby of a building near his office. “I will once again be majority leader,” he declared to the cameras, almost giddily.
Rep. Paul Gosar and other Republicans, poised to recapture House, want to impeach President Joe Biden
Rep. Paul Gosar said on Twitter that President "Joe Biden must be impeached," reiterating an ultra-conservative talking point and providing a preview of the GOP’s playbook if they regain control of the House, which could happen after Tuesday's midterm elections. Gosar, R-Ariz., is unopposed on the ballot Tuesday in...
