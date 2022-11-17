ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
itrwrestling.com

Steve Austin Breaks Silence Following WWE Return Rumours

As speculation continues to swirl around Stone Cold Steve Austin and a potential comeback, the WWE Hall of Famer himself has now moved to comment on the rumours. On November 14th it was reported that not only were WWE interested in Austin having another match, they had offered him a deal to come back. Austin was last in action at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens. The match was his first in 19-years, ending an injury-enforced retirement. At the time it was noted that the Texas Rattlesnake was incredibly pleased with how the match went.
itrwrestling.com

John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star

Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers

In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
PWMania

Spoiler: WWE Star Reverts to His Old Look During Main Event Taping (Photo)

Another WWE superstar is getting a new start under Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. During this week’s WWE Main Event taping, Akira Tozawa reverted to his old look, which fans will remember from when the company had a cruiserweight division on the main roster and he wrestled on 205 Live.
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Splits Up Tag Team At Full Gear

Tony Khan has split up a team on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a wild match. There was an exciting tag team affair to determine who would be leaving AEW Full Gear as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Within the match however, a team...
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out

It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
wrestlinginc.com

Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear

A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker. Hayter made her All Elite...
stillrealtous.com

AEW Tag Team Breaks Up

The AEW tag team division has been heating up over the last few months and The Acclaimed have found themselves at the top of the ladder. The Acclaimed are the current AEW Tag Team Champions and they successfully defended the belts against Swerve In Our Glory at Full Gear on Saturday night.
wrestleview.com

Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear

MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
ringsidenews.com

Xavier Woods Is Tired Of Pretending That He’s Happy With Roman Reigns As Champion

Xavier Woods has been scathing all week after The New Day failed to retain their longest-reigning tag champs record. Now, Xavier Woods has fired shots at Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. WWE recently shared a video from a year ago showing Roman Reigns destroying Xavier Woods’ crown. Woods reacted to...
wrestletalk.com

Planned Final Member Of Women’s WarGames Match Revealed

The planned final member of the Women’s WarGames match has been revealed. The Women’s WarGames match is set to pit Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, as well as Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley, against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and a fifth member yet to be determined.
ClutchPoints

Kenny Omega makes massive announcement following AEW Full Gear

When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.
PWMania

Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Announces Signing Of Popular Star

AEW President Tony Khan has officially confirmed that popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita is All Elite. He also announced that we will hear from Takeshita on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show. Takeshita quickly became a favourite of the AEW fanbase during his matches earlier this year. He recently...
stillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors

WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
ringsidenews.com

Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero During AEW Full Gear

Eddie Guerrero won the hearts of millions of people around the world with his incredible talent and amazing personality. Tonight, Latino Heat got a huge tribute from his wife. AEW paid tribute to Guerrero in a major way ahead of Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship defense against Nyla Rose. The challenger entered the ring sat in a low-rider, with Vickie Guerrero beside her, clad in an “I’m Your Papi” shirt.

