ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Smugglers wins bid for airport proposal

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ze8OY_0jEr8HrB00

PUNTA GORDA — Bruce Laishley leaned forward and patted his general manager on the back seconds after hearing Smugglers had received the bid for a proposed a multi-use event center on airport property.

The Charlotte County Airport Authority voted 3-2 — with Kathleen Coppola and Robert Hancik dissenting — Thursday to negotiate a proposed lease agreement for $14,922 a month with Smugglers Event Management, co-owned by Laishley.

The board heard proposals from Jerry Cleffi, general manager of Smugglers, and Jason Marra of MotoBros. Both said they would hold family events in the space. They also wanted an area for RV storage.

Cleffi said the space was not a “concert venue” but would have concerts and much more, including car, boat and trade shows, festivals, private parties, bounce house activities, and corporate events. The proposal includes more than $500,000 in repairs. There would be containers used as a box office. Some of the elements from the existing speedway will be “repurposed,” Cleffi said.

Kelly Evans, vice president of marketing for Smugglers Event Management, said the parent company has had roots in the area for 40 years. For 15 years, Smugglers held a redfish tournament. They’ve donated to Habitat for Humanity, Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies and the Boys &amp; Girls Clubs.

“We built Lashley Crab House in Punta Gorda,” she said. “Our roots are here. We donate about $300,000 annually to the area.”

Evans said the city marketplace in Punta Gorda is slated for new development, so they can’t do a multi-use center there anymore.

“We believe we have the best use of the (airport) property,” she told the authority members.

In his proposal, Marra of MotoBros said he would keep the existing speedway and hire its employees as a part of the transition. He would add motocross race tracks for children and family events. He showed the board a $5 million facility in Okeechobee that he saved from development.

The contract with the speedway’s current occupants, 4-17 Southern Speedway, is ending. The authority was told federal regulations prevent it from renting the property for less than fair-market value to non-aviation businesses, which the speedway owners could not afford.

Immediately after hearing the proposals, Airport Authority member Vanessa Oliver made a motion to award the bid to Smugglers.

She and other members said Bruce Laishley, owner of Smugglers’ Lashley’s Crab House, does a lot for the community, including the July 4th fireworks. She said she liked Laishley’s “long history and commitment” to the community.

Coppola said both proposals were worthy, however, she liked the MotoBros idea because it was something to do for families. Several people sent in public comment supporting the MotoBros proposal.

“I have a 6-year-old grandson who would love being out there on that track,” she said, adding there’s room for both proposals. “I am a fan of the speedway.”

Hancik said he liked that the old speedway would remain in the MotoBros proposal. He said he listened to the public comments about how the operators also contributed to the community and provided family fun for the region.

The board said while the bid was offered to Smugglers, if it falls through, MotoBros would be notified. They also said there is additional space at the airport campus that might be a good fit for their proposal. However, Marra declined, saying the speedway property is ideal to retrofit for motocross racing.

Airport staff and Smugglers has 90 days to create an agreement. It will be brought back to the board for final approval. Smugglers may come back and ask for additional acreage for parking.

Coppola said she was concerned with the number of people she saw in the photographic example of a concert at the proposed venue. She wanted to know if the road could handle the traffic and if there’s enough parking. The board was told more answers were coming in the proposed lease agreement.

After the meeting, Laishley said he remembers when the speedway was a fairground. He said it’s going to be a lot of work revamping the speedway, but looks forward to it.

In other business, members learned the airport’s flight patterns are returning to their 2021 positions.

There was $13,000 donated to seven airport employees most impacted by Hurricane Ian.

October operations were down, namely because airport operations were shut down for a week after the storm.

During the meeting, five-year employee Amelia Mendoza was honored for her work as a custodian at the airport. Her boss, Beth Pardel, said Mendoza always smiles and is dedicated to her job.

Comments / 2

Related
Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board rejects plan for Bahia Vista Apartments

Sarasota’s recently approved comprehensive plan amendments had their first test last Friday before the city’s Planning Board. By a 3-2 vote, the Planning Board voted to not recommend rezoning and site plan approval for Bahia Vista Apartments, a proposed four-story, 250-unit multifamily community on a six-acre site at the southwest corner of Bahia Vista Road and South Tuttle Avenue. The site is the former location of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
aiexpress.io

Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West

BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida

211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
speedonthewater.com

OPA Worlds Day 1—Jumpstarting the Recovery

When Hurricane Ian hit the southwest coast of Florida on September 28, one of the areas struck hard was Englewood Beach. Since then, the town of about 19,300 residents has been busy repairing their homes, cleaning up their yards and getting closer to back to normal. One annual event that...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL

First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy