On Oct. 25, eight schools across the state of Oregon participated in a walkout to encourage voters to vote yes on Measure 114. The Oregon ballot measure, which appears to have passed with 50.92% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, would ensure that a permit is needed prior to purchasing firearms and would ban high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds. The statewide walkout was organized and led by Juniper Rook, a student at Redmond Proficiency Academy.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO