Deschutes County, OR

Ordinary American
4d ago

I would like to see Sheriff Nelson take a step further and make clear that his office will not enforce the magazine capacity restriction. We all know it will be challenged in court and thrown out anyway. Why waste time and resources?

centraloregondaily.com

Oregon sheriff, gun rights group sues to block Measure 114

The sheriffs of Deschutes and Crook counties say that Measure 114 will not be top priorities for their offices. Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock has gone a step further, saying his office will not enforce it. Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Saturday

One big question that has been asked before and after the passage of Measure 114, Oregon’s newest gun control law is this: How will law enforcement agencies implement it?. We went to Crook County Friday to ask Sheriff John Gautney his approach. “The state police are responsible for putting...
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March

City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

HD53 Could Be Sign Of Shifted Political Landscape

REDMOND, OR -- One local race remains so tight, the losing candidate refuses to concede. In House District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy remains ahead of Republican Michael Sipe by a margin of 412 votes. Sipe said in a blog post last week he would not yet concede, and that Levy’s victory declaration was premature.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has announced that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend, starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its newly renovated Fifth Street facility. The post Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when

Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees

An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 3rd Redmond ‘Safe Parking’ location approved

A program in Redmond to help those who are living in their cars is expanding. The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a third location for the Safe Parking program that’s run by Mountain View Community Development. That will be located on county property near SE 7th Street and SE Evergreen Avenue in east Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
thebroadsideonline.com

High school students walk out to support ballot measure

On Oct. 25, eight schools across the state of Oregon participated in a walkout to encourage voters to vote yes on Measure 114. The Oregon ballot measure, which appears to have passed with 50.92% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, would ensure that a permit is needed prior to purchasing firearms and would ban high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds. The statewide walkout was organized and led by Juniper Rook, a student at Redmond Proficiency Academy.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools

Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ A day to heal for those touched by suicide

On a cold Saturday morning folks gathered in Heritage Hall at First Presbyterian Church in Bend to mark a solemn day. They’re part of a group that no one wants to be a member of, brought together by the loss of someone they know who died by suicide. “It’s...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New Paulina Creek Preserve established near La Pine

The following is from the Deschutes National Forest:. Bend, OR— The Deschutes Land Trust announced today it has established a new 1,099-acre Preserve near La Pine, OR and Newberry National Volcanic Monument. The new Paulina Creek Preserve protects important habitat for fish and wildlife, helps mitigate the impacts of climate change, and provides valuable connections to the outdoors for the local community.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit detectives seized methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and about $3,500 in cash when they pulled over a 48-year-old Bend man in northwest Bend Wednesday afternoon. A raid on his northeast Bend home turned up more drugs and several guns. The post Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

