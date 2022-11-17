Read full article on original website
Ordinary American
4d ago
I would like to see Sheriff Nelson take a step further and make clear that his office will not enforce the magazine capacity restriction. We all know it will be challenged in court and thrown out anyway. Why waste time and resources?
Reply
3
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon sheriff, gun rights group sues to block Measure 114
The sheriffs of Deschutes and Crook counties say that Measure 114 will not be top priorities for their offices. Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock has gone a step further, saying his office will not enforce it. Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Saturday
One big question that has been asked before and after the passage of Measure 114, Oregon’s newest gun control law is this: How will law enforcement agencies implement it?. We went to Crook County Friday to ask Sheriff John Gautney his approach. “The state police are responsible for putting...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nonprofit takes steps to fund 1st Central Oregon children’s museum
A seed planted years ago by a group of passionate community members is starting to grow into a reality. In 2015, the idea for a children’s museum in Central Oregon was formed. “They founded the nonprofit in 2015 and began doing summer camps and pop-up museum events for the...
Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March
City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
kbnd.com
HD53 Could Be Sign Of Shifted Political Landscape
REDMOND, OR -- One local race remains so tight, the losing candidate refuses to concede. In House District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy remains ahead of Republican Michael Sipe by a margin of 412 votes. Sipe said in a blog post last week he would not yet concede, and that Levy’s victory declaration was premature.
Bend’s Old Mill District architect, Bill Smith, dies at 81
From saving the three smokestacks that rise above the banks of the Deschutes River to pulling Bend’s economy out of the ashes of a recession, the legacy of Bill Smith is everywhere. Smith, the developer of the Old Mill District, was among the early pioneers of present day Bend....
Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility
The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has announced that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend, starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its newly renovated Fifth Street facility. The post Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3rd Redmond ‘Safe Parking’ location approved
A program in Redmond to help those who are living in their cars is expanding. The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a third location for the Safe Parking program that’s run by Mountain View Community Development. That will be located on county property near SE 7th Street and SE Evergreen Avenue in east Redmond.
thebroadsideonline.com
High school students walk out to support ballot measure
On Oct. 25, eight schools across the state of Oregon participated in a walkout to encourage voters to vote yes on Measure 114. The Oregon ballot measure, which appears to have passed with 50.92% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, would ensure that a permit is needed prior to purchasing firearms and would ban high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds. The statewide walkout was organized and led by Juniper Rook, a student at Redmond Proficiency Academy.
Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools
Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ A day to heal for those touched by suicide
On a cold Saturday morning folks gathered in Heritage Hall at First Presbyterian Church in Bend to mark a solemn day. They’re part of a group that no one wants to be a member of, brought together by the loss of someone they know who died by suicide. “It’s...
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
'This is my life's work': Bend hiker set on creating 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail
BEND, Ore. — If you've never heard about the American Perimeter Trail, that's because it is not yet built. But it is the dream of a man from Bend to create the 14,000-mile trail for hikers and backpackers. And he's already gone to amazing lengths to get it started.
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New Paulina Creek Preserve established near La Pine
The following is from the Deschutes National Forest:. Bend, OR— The Deschutes Land Trust announced today it has established a new 1,099-acre Preserve near La Pine, OR and Newberry National Volcanic Monument. The new Paulina Creek Preserve protects important habitat for fish and wildlife, helps mitigate the impacts of climate change, and provides valuable connections to the outdoors for the local community.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit detectives seized methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and about $3,500 in cash when they pulled over a 48-year-old Bend man in northwest Bend Wednesday afternoon. A raid on his northeast Bend home turned up more drugs and several guns. The post Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 6