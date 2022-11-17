Read full article on original website
Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville
Police have provided new details on a Friday afternoon shooting that sent one juvenile victim to the hospital. As we reported Friday, police responded to some apartments on West Mill Road after a juvenile was shot. Police now tell us that another juvenile has been charged in connection with the...
Evansville woman accused of punching 3-year-old child
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman was taken into custody after police accuse her of punching a child in the face. Laticia M. Sharp, 42, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after an incident Friday evening. Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a home at 5:35 p.m. for a domestic […]
Man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Highway 41 in Evansville
A 35-year-old Evansville man is dead after being hit by a driver on Highway 41. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that 35-year-old Herbert Moore died at the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to authorities, Moore was hit by a driver on Highway 41 near Washington...
West Mill Road shooting involving child ruled accidental
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another child. Police say the injured child was […]
Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say
Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
Trial date set for Evansville attempted murder suspect
A trial date has been set for an Evansville man charged with attempted murder. During a hearing in court on Monday, 25-year-old Trevon Brown's trial date was set for April 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened...
Investigation into overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man. Police seize 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.
A Hopkins County man has been accused of distributing a large amount of the deadly drug fentanyl after an investigation into drug overdoses in that county. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit investigation into multiple fentanyl overdoses, including fatal overdoses, led police to arrest 21-year-old Demario J. Murray, of Madisonville. He...
Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
Police Called To An Early Morning Shooting In Evansville
Evansville Police are no longer on the scene of an early morning shooting. It happened just after 4:00 at 2250 Sunburst Blvd. At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officials are not releasing too many details at this time.
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Early Morning Shooting
The Evansville Police Department was called to the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd around 4:15 this morning in reference to a shooting. Officers located a man that had been shot. The victim was awake and able to tell officers who shot him. The suspect was identified as 44 year old...
Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County
A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky. Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday morning for attempted rape and battery in Evansville. Evansville Police Officers say according to the victim, 59-year-old Kevin Fleming attempted to sexually assault them. Upon arriving on the scene, EPD says both Fleming and the victim were partially undressed.
EPD: Drunk Evansville man flips car and leaves the scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a car accident. According to Evansville Police, 43-year-old Bruce Adams was involved in a car accident on East Riverside Drive. The accident caused Adams to flip the car on the road. While on...
Evansville Police warn shoppers of uptick in thefts during the holidays
With the holiday season here, authorities in Evansville, Indiana are warning of an uptick in shoppers being targeted by thieves. A new warning from the Evansville Police Department issued Monday says that thefts of wallets and credit cards have recently increased with more people out shopping for the holidays. EPD...
