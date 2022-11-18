Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to get tickets for Bills vs. Browns at Ford Field in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- For those interested in attending an NFL game with the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 11, tickets will be made available to the general public on Saturday. Due to a historic snowstorm slamming New York, the Buffalo Bills will host the Cleveland Browns at Detroit’s Ford Field this weekend.
WKYC
Concern growing about Bills' ability to leave Buffalo for Week 11 game vs. Browns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While the NFL has already decided to move the Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on Sunday from Orchard Park, New York, to Detroit, now the league finds itself facing a new issue: getting the Bills to the game. As of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit
DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
Buffalo Bills reportedly lost nearly $10 million in revenue with game relocated to Detroit
A team never wants to play on the road. If every NFL organization had their way, they’d play 17 home
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
Bills stadium blanketed in snow as Buffalo prepares for game in Detroit against Browns
The Buffalo Bills shared videos of Highmark Stadium blanketed in snow as a massive snowstorm hit Western New York. The NFL moved Sunday's game to Detroit due to the weather.
Bills’ Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer receive crucial injury updates ahead of Browns game in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are in a state of flux right now. They had to cancel practice Friday due to the weather in western New York. The Buffalo area is buried in snow that continues to accumulate. Images have surfaced on the internet of what the stadium looks like. It appears the NFL made a wise decision moving the Bills game to Detroit.
National reactions: Bills over Browns draws mixed messages
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Top photos from the Bills' 31-23 win over the Browns
Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11:
WKYC
Cleveland Browns fall to 3-7 with 31-23 loss to Buffalo Bills
The two teams were forced to play in Detroit due to a massive snowstorm in Western New York. Buffalo scored 25 straight points to pull ahead.
What uniforms the Bills, Browns will wear in Week 11
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will wear during the Week 11 contest at Ford Field:
Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound flood Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound make a stop at Ford Field after several feet of snow pushed the Buffalo Bills home game to Detroit while the Lions are on the road."Go Bills" and "Go Browns" chants rang across the tailgating lots of Ford Field on Sunday morning.The Buffalo Bills played the Cleveland browns in Detroit at Ford Field after Highmark Stadium and the city of Buffalo gets covered in several feet of snow. As two of the most die- hard fan bases in the NFL, some fans made the trek over from Buffalo, driving 7-plus hours...
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/20/22)
The Cleveland Browns will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in a Week 11 matchup that needed a great deal of helping hands to make happen. How the change of venue and logistics worked to make this happen is the top story of the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Will Kevin Stefanski see Browns fans in Detroit? He doesn’t know: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski would love to see a sea of orange and brown at Ford Field in Detroit for the relocated Bills game, but he doesn’t know what to expect. “I am as curious as anybody about what that’s going to look like, who’s going to be in that stadium and how full it’s going to be,” Stefanski said Friday. “We’re ready for the silent count. Obviously, we practiced silent count all week. I don’t know (what it will look like). I think we have to get there on Sunday and see what it looks like. Obviously, I would like as many people in brown and orange as we can get, but I’m as curious as anybody to see exactly how many people are in there.”
Browns make 3 roster moves as they travel to Detroit to take on Bills
The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are set to face off at Ford Field in Detroit as Orchard Park has been snowed out. The Browns will be looking to improve to 4-6 on the season, while the Bills look to climb to 7-3 after a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week.
Bills escape snowy Buffalo, arrive in Detroit to face Browns
The Buffalo Bills made it out of wintry conditions that included more than 6 feet of snow and arrived in
Browns vs. Bills game moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to historic snowstorm
After the forecast called for Buffalo to get several feet of snow, officials have moved Sunday's Browns vs. Bills game to Detroit.
WGRZ TV
Bills, Browns ready to meet in Detroit due to record snowstorm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will play in Detroit on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to a record-breaking snowstorm that blew through Western New York. The 6-3 Bills are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the New York Jets...
