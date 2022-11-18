ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSPM1_0jEr5B1Y00

Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game

Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Detroit

Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound flood Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound make a stop at Ford Field after several feet of snow pushed the Buffalo Bills home game to Detroit while the Lions are on the road."Go Bills" and "Go Browns" chants rang across the tailgating lots of Ford Field on Sunday morning.The Buffalo Bills played the Cleveland browns in Detroit at Ford Field after Highmark Stadium and the city of Buffalo gets covered in several feet of snow. As two of the most die- hard fan bases in the NFL, some fans made the trek over from Buffalo, driving 7-plus hours...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/20/22)

The Cleveland Browns will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in a Week 11 matchup that needed a great deal of helping hands to make happen. How the change of venue and logistics worked to make this happen is the top story of the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Kevin Stefanski see Browns fans in Detroit? He doesn’t know: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski would love to see a sea of orange and brown at Ford Field in Detroit for the relocated Bills game, but he doesn’t know what to expect. “I am as curious as anybody about what that’s going to look like, who’s going to be in that stadium and how full it’s going to be,” Stefanski said Friday. “We’re ready for the silent count. Obviously, we practiced silent count all week. I don’t know (what it will look like). I think we have to get there on Sunday and see what it looks like. Obviously, I would like as many people in brown and orange as we can get, but I’m as curious as anybody to see exactly how many people are in there.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WGRZ TV

Bills, Browns ready to meet in Detroit due to record snowstorm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will play in Detroit on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to a record-breaking snowstorm that blew through Western New York. The 6-3 Bills are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the New York Jets...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
845
Followers
2K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy