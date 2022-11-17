ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrence Ross: Scouting report

 4 days ago
Terrence Ross|#8

Position: G

Born: 02/05/91

Height: 6-6 / 1.98

Weight: 206 lbs. / 93.4 kg.

Salary: $11,500,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Microwave scorer… Super athletic… Can be an offensive threat from anywhere… Able to create his own shot… Good three-point shooter… Explosive player attacking the rim… Can decide a game on his own in a good night… Active defender… Has some tunnel vision at times… Can help teams who have struggling benches.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 196.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-6

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7

Standing reach: 8-foot-4.5

Hand width: 10.25 inches

Hand length: 8.75 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-7.25

