Sky: Children of the Light is hosting a virtual concert with Aurora

Thatgamecompany is hosting a Sky: Children of the Light concert in the MMO game with internationally-renowned singer Aurora as its headline act. The concert will begin on Dec. 8, 2022, right after The Game Awards 2022 wraps up, and the setlist features some of Aurora’s biggest hits, including “Exhale, Inhale,” “Runaway,” “All is Soft,” “Warrior,” “The Seed,” among others.

The Aurora concert runs for 45 minutes and kicks off at:

8:30 p.m. PT

11:30 p.m. ET

4:30 a.m. GMT (Dec. 9, 2022)

Thatgamecompany recommends showing up early so you can find your place and settle in before the event gets underway, as the team expects thousands of players to log on. The Sky: Children of the Light concert is open to new and existing players and caps off the MMO’s season, also called Aurora and inspired by the singer.

Sky: Children of the Light, from the developers of the critically acclaimed indie game Journey, made a name for itself by removing the means for players to be unkind to each other, promoting a healthier, more relaxed environment in what’s often an aggressive genre.

“Players get really excited to hang out in the starting area and see new players, take their hand, and show them around,” thatgamecompany community head Robert Wing previously told us. “Having handholding as a mechanic allows people to help each other.”

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF