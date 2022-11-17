Read full article on original website
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Biden pardons turkeys 'Chocolate' and 'Chip' for Thanksgiving
Joe Biden on Monday used his powers as US president to pardon two turkeys, sparing them from winding up as the main course during an upcoming Thanksgiving dinner later this week. Turkey with stuffing is the traditional dish that Americans serve at a family feast on Thanksgiving, which is Thursday.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Michelle Obama says she straightened her hair because Americans weren't ready for a First Lady with braids
"Nope, they're not ready for it," Obama said, per The Washington Post, recalling how she decided to straighten her hair rather than wear braids.
Rejected rail contract could lead to strike and economic hit in a few weeks, negotiations continue
If a resolution isn't reached soon, Americans could see a strike in two weeks.
Ukraine Situation Report: Germany Deploying Patriots To Poland’s Border
Lockheed MartinUkraine hopes that the Patriot battery Germany will send to Poland can protect its skies from Russia as well.
New Zealand’s supreme court has forced voting age onto agenda, exposing absurd arguments for status quo
Names can be deceiving. While many Kiwis might assume that our supreme court is in fact supreme – able to strike down laws and change the country – it is not. Like the UK, parliament in New Zealand is supreme. Even if the courts decide parliament’s laws disagree with the Bill of Rights Act, the democratic body is able to tell the court to stick to complex tax cases, thanks. Nothing handcuffs parliament, nothing is above it.
HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is Set to Return in January 2023
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the 49 th edition of Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair will run under the brand-new EXHIBITION+ model which integrates online and offline shows. The physical fair will run from 9-12 January 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online exhibition will run from 9 until 19 January, helping global traders explore business opportunities both in person and online. Under this year’s theme of “Play To Bond ∙ Family and Beyond”, the fair will showcase a wide variety of products ranging from traditional toys to high-tech games, from famed names to emerging brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005546/en/ HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is Set to Return in January 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
36 killed in central China factory fire: state media
Thirty-six people were killed and two are missing after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities. State media said rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 pm (0822 GMT) at Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd.
