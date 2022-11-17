ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden pardons turkeys 'Chocolate' and 'Chip' for Thanksgiving

Joe Biden on Monday used his powers as US president to pardon two turkeys, sparing them from winding up as the main course during an upcoming Thanksgiving dinner later this week. Turkey with stuffing is the traditional dish that Americans serve at a family feast on Thanksgiving, which is Thursday.
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
The Guardian

New Zealand’s supreme court has forced voting age onto agenda, exposing absurd arguments for status quo

Names can be deceiving. While many Kiwis might assume that our supreme court is in fact supreme – able to strike down laws and change the country – it is not. Like the UK, parliament in New Zealand is supreme. Even if the courts decide parliament’s laws disagree with the Bill of Rights Act, the democratic body is able to tell the court to stick to complex tax cases, thanks. Nothing handcuffs parliament, nothing is above it.
The Associated Press

HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is Set to Return in January 2023

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the 49 th edition of Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair will run under the brand-new EXHIBITION+ model which integrates online and offline shows. The physical fair will run from 9-12 January 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online exhibition will run from 9 until 19 January, helping global traders explore business opportunities both in person and online. Under this year’s theme of “Play To Bond ∙ Family and Beyond”, the fair will showcase a wide variety of products ranging from traditional toys to high-tech games, from famed names to emerging brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005546/en/ HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is Set to Return in January 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
AFP

36 killed in central China factory fire: state media

Thirty-six people were killed and two are missing after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities. State media said rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 pm (0822 GMT) at Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy