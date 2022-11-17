BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Devon Dunn’s 18 points helped Campbell defeat Appalachian State 63-58. Dunn shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Fighting Camels (2-1). Jesus Carralero scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 10, and added seven rebounds. The Mountaineers (3-1) were led by Donovan Gregory, who recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

