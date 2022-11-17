The Challenge fans slam whiny Nany Gonzalez for 'entitlement'

Jay and Michelle are back at it again pissing off The Challenge season 38 veterans like Nany Gonzalez and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, but unlike last week, it seems viewers are actually on the rookies' side after the November 16 episode.

The Survivor alums — who ruffled feathers last episode by betraying Jakk and Laurel, The Challenge veterans who were their supposed allies, instead of throwing in their enemies Nany and Johnny — were back in the center of the storm this week after winning the daily challenge again, yet another swim-plus-puzzle competition. (There have been a lot of those this season already, no?)

That means Jay and Michelle had the drama-filled task, yet again, of selecting four teams to put up for interrogation and possible elimination.

"This is the last person that I want to win... if Jay and Michelle win, I'm going to get sent in again," Laurel worried. Bananas echoed her concerns: "Last time Jay and Michelle saved us, I think the house came down on Jay and Michelle and they took a lot of heat," wondering if he and Nany would be so lucky this time around.

"Jay and Michelle winning this round, it's going to show a lot," Jordan said. "I hope we're good but I don't trust them."

It seems those instincts were warranted, as Michelle was making deals with everyone across both rookie and veteran sides of the house. In the end, Michelle and Jay chose Laurel and Jakk, Bananas and Nany, Kaycee and Kenny , and Aneesa and Jordan to go up for elimination, which was especially distressing for Nany, as she didn't want the possibility of going against her girlfriend Kaycee in an elimination.

"Two people in love? I feel like they're heartless," Kaycee whined about Jay and Michelle's strategy.

"If she goes home, I'm sorry, the game is on," Nany angrily told them during the interrogation.

However, it was a fiery interrogation between Jordan, Aneesa, Jay and Michelle that clinched the veterans' fate.

"Don't say one thing to someone and do another. It just makes you weak," Jordan shot at Jay, sparking an argument between the two.

"Let's throw them in. It's just a game. This game is gonna get messier and dirtier every week it goes on," Jay told Michelle.

When it came time for The Zone, Jay and Michelle announced they were sending Aneesa and Jordan directly into elimination. "Dude, you were so disrespectful, so I'm just going to throw you down and you can deal with it yourself, "Jay told Jordan.

Nany and Bananas happily pull the safe dagger, and choose Kaycee and Kenny to save as well, despite the team's close friendship with fellow vet Laurel. "Literally, f**k you Michele and f**k you Jay for doing this," Laurel responded.

The elimination round is essentially a game of dodgeball, with members of each time on offense and defense. "What did I say?" Jordan yelled at Jay right before making the winning play for him and Aneesa, sending Laurel and Jakk home.

"Jordan, will you go and f**k them up please?" Laurel tearfully asked Jordan before departing, about Jay and Michelle. "We're gonna come back in this game for vengeance," Jordan promised.

Fans slam 'arrogant' Nany Gonzalez and The Challenge vets:

Viewers weren't pleased to see "entitlement" from the veteran players this week, especially from Nany Gonzalez, who they felt should have been ready to face the consequences of her actions instead of complaining about having to compete against her girlfriend.

See moreSee more See moreSee more See more See more See more See more See more See more See more See more See more See more