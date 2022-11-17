‘Irremediable Breakdown’: Lawyer Drops Nipsey Hussle’s Mom As Family Gears Up For Guardianship War

MEGA

A lawyer representing Nipsey Hussle ’s mother Angelique Smith asked the court for permission to drop his client due to an “irremediable breakdown” in their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, powerhouse attorney Larry A. Ginsberg from the firm Harris Ginsberg LLP said the breakdown has affected his ability to represent Smith, “making it unreasonably difficult to communicate effectively with Ms. Smith.”

Ginsberg said he had spoken to Smith’s son/Nipsey’s brother, Sam, about the matter. However, he said he has been unable to serve Smith with notice of his withdrawal because neither his client nor Sam has provided a current mailing for Smith.

The attorney said he was hired by Smith in 2019 after Nipsey’s death . Ginsberg explained that Smith had hired separate representation to handle the upcoming guardianship battle with the late rapper’s ex Tanisha Foster.

The judge signed off on the request and Ginsberg is officially off the case.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Nipsey’s family is set to face off with Nipsey’s ex-Tanisha in court over custody of 13-year-old Emani.

Following Nipsey’s death, his family filed a petition to establish guardianship for Emani. They argued Nipsey’s oldest child should live with them arguing Tanisha did not have stable housing.

At the time, Tanisha agreed to the guardianship. However, earlier this year, she asked the court to terminate it and grant her custody of Emani.

She accused Nipsey’s family of using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

“I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often, I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child,” Tanisha wrote in court documents . “I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.”

She added, “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Nipsey’s family objected to the request and is set to appear in court in January.