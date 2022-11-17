Falcons vs. Bears: Injury updates from Thursday's practice

The Atlanta Falcons returned to practice on Thursday, and for the second day in a row, cornerback A.J. Terrell was active. Even though he was limited on the team’s official injury report, Terrell’s return to the practice field is an encouraging sign for a banged-up Falcons secondary.

Atlanta hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday and both teams are coming off embarrassing division losses in Week 10. Rounding out the Falcons’ Thursday injury report were tight end Feleipe Franks and guard Colby Gossett. Both missed practice, while safety Erik Harris was limited again

Check out the updated Thursday injury reports for both teams below.

Falcons Week 11 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

A.J. Terrell Hamstring LP LP

Erik Harris Foot LP LP

Colby Gossett Personal – DNP

Feleipe Franks Calf DNP DNP

Bears Week 11 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

Dane Cruikshank Hamstring LP DNP

Kyler Gordon Knee LP FP

Teven Jenkins Hip DNP DNP

Cole Kmet Thigh DNP LP

David Montgomery Personal DNP FP

Al-Quadin Muhammad Knee DNP DNP

Kindle Vildor Ankle DNP LP

N’Keal Harry Illness – DNP

Falcons favored by 3.5 over the Bears

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite in Week 11, with a money line of -170. The Falcons may be favored, but their performance over the last two weeks hasn’t been encouraging. Fans are calling for a quarterback change after Marcus Mariota’s abysmal game on Thursday night.

Falcons designate OL Jalen Mayfield to return from IR

The timing works out well for Atlanta as left guard Elijah Wilkinson and backup center Matt Hennessy each landed on the injured reserve list in recent weeks. If the Falcons activate Mayfield in time for their Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears, there’s a chance he gets the start over Colby Gossett.

Falcons sign DB Devon Key to practice squad

Former Chiefs DB Devon Key takes Jovante Moffatt’s place on the practice squad after Atlanta signed Moffatt to the 53-man last week. Check out the team’s updated 16-man practice squad here.