Falcons vs. Bears: Injury updates from Thursday's practice
The Atlanta Falcons returned to practice on Thursday, and for the second day in a row, cornerback A.J. Terrell was active. Even though he was limited on the team’s official injury report, Terrell’s return to the practice field is an encouraging sign for a banged-up Falcons secondary.
Atlanta hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday and both teams are coming off embarrassing division losses in Week 10. Rounding out the Falcons’ Thursday injury report were tight end Feleipe Franks and guard Colby Gossett. Both missed practice, while safety Erik Harris was limited again
Check out the updated Thursday injury reports for both teams below.
Falcons Week 11 injury report
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
A.J. Terrell Hamstring LP LP
Erik Harris Foot LP LP
Colby Gossett Personal – DNP
Feleipe Franks Calf DNP DNP
Bears Week 11 injury report
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Dane Cruikshank Hamstring LP DNP
Kyler Gordon Knee LP FP
Teven Jenkins Hip DNP DNP
Cole Kmet Thigh DNP LP
David Montgomery Personal DNP FP
Al-Quadin Muhammad Knee DNP DNP
Kindle Vildor Ankle DNP LP
N’Keal Harry Illness – DNP
Falcons favored by 3.5 over the Bears
According to Tipico Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite in Week 11, with a money line of -170. The Falcons may be favored, but their performance over the last two weeks hasn’t been encouraging. Fans are calling for a quarterback change after Marcus Mariota’s abysmal game on Thursday night.
Falcons designate OL Jalen Mayfield to return from IR
The timing works out well for Atlanta as left guard Elijah Wilkinson and backup center Matt Hennessy each landed on the injured reserve list in recent weeks. If the Falcons activate Mayfield in time for their Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears, there’s a chance he gets the start over Colby Gossett.
Falcons sign DB Devon Key to practice squad
Former Chiefs DB Devon Key takes Jovante Moffatt’s place on the practice squad after Atlanta signed Moffatt to the 53-man last week. Check out the team’s updated 16-man practice squad here.
Comments / 0