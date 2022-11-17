Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Texas pilot 'exhausted' after two-hour UFO encounterRoger MarshCorpus Christi, TX
Related
CCISD Athletic Facilities in high demand for postseason football
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is able to host several sporting events at once, which makes it easy for out-of-town schools to choose CCISD for postseason games. Like right now for football season and earlier for volleyball season. Hosting several games not only benefits...
Weslaco’s season comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3. Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter. The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the […]
koxe.com
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi, left this life Monday November 14, 2022. Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche has been entrusted to provide funeral arrangements for her. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until 12 noon Monday the 21st of November, 2022. Her life will be celebrated...
'Tis the season to get warm and coasty! Visit Corpus Christi unveils new marketing, merch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because nothing says "Merry Tex-Mas" quite like putting a palm tree decoration on your Christmas tree. America Segura and Stephen Guerra from Visit Corpus Christi joined us live to announce their new marketing slogan and give a sneak peek of their new line of holiday gear, clothes and decorations.
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
fox26houston.com
One man medevacked from oil tanker, reportedly experienced stroke symptoms
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A man had to be medevacked from an oil tanker off the shore of Port Aransas. According to officials, the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders responded to a call at 4:23 p.m. on Sunday from the crew of Crudesun, an 820 for oil tanker 11 miles offshore of Port Aransas near Corpus Christi. Reports say a 45-year-old crew member had experienced symptoms of a stroke.
Corpus Christi native becomes Gov. Greg Abbott's new chief of staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Gardner Pate was recently appointed to be chief of staff for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a press release from Abbott's office, the announcement follows the departure of former chief of staff, Luis Saenz, who held the job for more than five years .
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
travelawaits.com
12 Experiences You’ll Love In This Quaint Texas Island Town
The small Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, Texas is truly a hidden gem. Located on Mustang Island near the bustling city of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas is known for its delicious seafood, beautiful beaches, and most of all, its laid-back, friendly vibe. Port Aransas has a way of making you feel at home while offering numerous fun and unique experiences to enjoy.
'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
Local businesses invite public for big-time holiday shopping at 'Shop Small Crawl' event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's face it: most of us turn into shopaholics over the holidays. Why not turn that power into a force for good by supporting local small businesses at the "Shop Small Crawl?" "Shop Small Crawl" founder Nikki Riojas joined us live to make "small" talk...
Corpus Christi alteration shop faces shortage of tailors, could soon close
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some customers looking to get their clothes tailored are being told to look elsewhere -- as one local business is facing a staff shortage that is threatening to close their doors for good. Yolanda's Alterations opened 32 years ago on Airline Road, but the owner...
Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.
Driver 'burned beyond recognition' in Jim Wells County crash
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Jim Wells County that killed one person on Sunday, Nov. 20. A statement from the DPS said the driver of a black Ford F-150 was going east on FM 624 in Jim Wells County when they swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailer head on.
Texas DPS investigating weekend Jim Wells County fatal crash
According to the release from Texas DPS, shortly after the impact, a Ford F-150 caught fire, was fully engulfed in flames and then burned the driver "beyond recognition."
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
Suspect in custody after late night stabbing at the Palace Men's Club
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Nov. 17, at 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Everhart Road in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a cut to his head. According to CCPD, officers found that 36-year-old Johnathan Vasquez had been kicked out of the business, but later came back.
17-year-old shot near Corpus Christi park, no arrests made
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old is in the hospital this morning after being shot at a west side park, officials said. The sound of gunfire was captured on home surveillance video from the area of Sherman and Hudson Streets, near Garrett Park. A car can then be seen on the video speeding away from the scene.
Fatal house fire on northwest side, finds one dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out to a house fire covered in flames and heavy smoke around 9:30 a.m. on Callicoatte Rd. Unfortunately, one person was found dead in the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha spoke with 3NEWS and said that two people were...
Comments / 0