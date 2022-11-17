ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

Shore News Network

Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn

An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Dylan Ianncelli, of Pitman, Sentenced To 151 Month Prison Term For Trafficking & Unlawfully Possessing Firearms

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with five prior felony convictions was sentenced on November 16, 2022 to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dylan Ianncelli, 29, of Pitman, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
PITMAN, NJ
BreakingAC

Bridgeton man admits to gun and drug charges

A Bridgeton man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges. Anthony Johnson, 53, was stopped July 5, with an expired registration by police patrolling near the Budget Lodge Motel on Harding Highway in Buena Borough. The officers found fentanyl inside the vehicle along with...
BRIDGETON, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Two busted in Dover on gun and drug counts

Two Dover men are behind bars, charged with dealing drugs and illegally possessing guns. Officers arrested Lindray Moaney and Terrell Clark after a search of their apartment in the 300 block of West Division Street Thursday turned up more than 15 grams of cocaine, 2 handguns, more than 31 grams of Ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and 853 dollars, which officers think came from drug sales, Dover police said.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
SMYRNA, DE
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Burglary suspect found sleeping on stranger’s couch

CAPE MAY, N.J. — A man is facing trespassing and burglary charges after police say they found him sleeping on a stranger’s couch days after breaking into another home. The Cape May Police Department said in a news release that Kevin T. Traughber was found sleeping on the couch inside an unoccupied residence. A friend of the homeowner found Traughber while checking on the property. In the news release, police said Traughber had gained access to the house through an unlocked door.
CAPE MAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

