Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Respond To Gas Station Burglary
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Police Department responded to an alarm at the Sunoco gasoline station at 6501 Delilah Road., near the airport circle. NOTE: This is the first of two burglary incidents in two consecutive days at the same location. Upon arrival at...
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
Three more N.J. residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Three more New Jersey men, all from South Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI this week arrested David Krauss of Sewell, along with Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown for engaging in the Capitol attack, which injured more than 100 and killed five.
Ex-Convict Admits Weapons Offenses In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Atlantic County has pleaded guilty to certain persons not to have a firearm and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said. David Spinks, of Northfield, was arrested after he allegedly struck a victim over the head with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Egg Harbor Township couple indicted in case that duped Galloway woman of $600K
An Egg Harbor Township couple accused of writing millions in bad checks and duping a Galloway Township victim out of more than $600,000 have been indicted. Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, have been jailed since August, after the years-long scheme came to light. The victim invited the friend...
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
Atlantic City man with warrants arrested with loaded ‘ghost gun,’ police say
An Atlantic City man with outstanding warrants for assault and harassment was found with a loaded gun Friday, police said. Alton El, 41, had active warrants from April, court records show. Complaints about loitering put Surveillance Center personnel’s focus on the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 4 p.m.,...
South Jersey mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced 45-year-old Heather Reynolds of Sicklerville last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts.
Atlantic City twins’ alleged drug-trafficking network leads to 14 arrests
The investigation into alleged drug-trafficking by two Atlantic City brothers led to 14 arrests this week, BreakingAC has learned. The charges include first-degree drug distribution, conspiracy and weapons charges, with four defendants facing allegations of endangering the welfare of children due to their illegal activities. At least one gun, along...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
Blatstein & Post Brothers: $3 Billion Bader Field Atlantic City Project
On Friday, November 18, 2022, we broke the news that Bart Blatstein would be making a major announcement about a proposed large-scale development project in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It is no accident that Blatstein made today’s official announcement under the backdrop of the construction site of Blatstein’s $100 million...
Dylan Ianncelli, of Pitman, Sentenced To 151 Month Prison Term For Trafficking & Unlawfully Possessing Firearms
A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with five prior felony convictions was sentenced on November 16, 2022 to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dylan Ianncelli, 29, of Pitman, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
Bridgeton man admits to gun and drug charges
A Bridgeton man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges. Anthony Johnson, 53, was stopped July 5, with an expired registration by police patrolling near the Budget Lodge Motel on Harding Highway in Buena Borough. The officers found fentanyl inside the vehicle along with...
Two busted in Dover on gun and drug counts
Two Dover men are behind bars, charged with dealing drugs and illegally possessing guns. Officers arrested Lindray Moaney and Terrell Clark after a search of their apartment in the 300 block of West Division Street Thursday turned up more than 15 grams of cocaine, 2 handguns, more than 31 grams of Ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and 853 dollars, which officers think came from drug sales, Dover police said.
Camden County man gets five years for nearly running over Galloway officer fleeing car stop
A Camden County man was sentenced to five years in prison for eluding Galloway Township police. Charleston Carter, 33, of Clementon, was seen in the left turn lane at the intersection of the White Horse Pike and and Sixth Avenue. Police saw that both he and the passenger were asleep....
Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
Police: Burglary suspect found sleeping on stranger’s couch
CAPE MAY, N.J. — A man is facing trespassing and burglary charges after police say they found him sleeping on a stranger’s couch days after breaking into another home. The Cape May Police Department said in a news release that Kevin T. Traughber was found sleeping on the couch inside an unoccupied residence. A friend of the homeowner found Traughber while checking on the property. In the news release, police said Traughber had gained access to the house through an unlocked door.
