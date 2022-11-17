Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima County commissioners approve ARPA funds for Proact Team
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County commissioners approved four million dollars in ARPA funding for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office to hire people for a proact team. The funds would allow the department to hire five people for the positions. The proact team or proactive team would focus on preventing crime in the county rather than reacting to it. The staff on the team would work closely with the staff at the Regional Crime Intelligence Center set to open in the county soon.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley law enforcement agencies join together after delays in State crime lab services
ZILLAH, Wash.- Zillah City Council unanimously approved a contract which would help created a Local Crime Lab to help law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley. The lab would increase resources and integrate access to technology to address service delays from the Washington State Crime Lab. The Local Crime Lab would be located within the City of Zillah under the Yakima County Sheriff's control.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Deliberates on Accepting 80 New Manson Developments
Two applications were submitted to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner, proposing to develop 80 new single-family homes in Manson. Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp said he received multiple written responses regarding both of these developments. Manson residents previously shared their concerns with these new residential developments, writing that it...
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Harvest prepares for its seventh annual Turkey Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash. - 2nd Harvest prepared for its seventh annual Turkey Drive with about 100 volunteers helping packing boxes with a full Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lamb Weston is the presenting sponsor for the food drive and U-Pull-It Auto Parts will match $15,000 in donations to 2nd Harvest to help offset the cost of the drive. STCU helped sponsor the box packing for the event.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
KIMA TV
Neighborhood complaints lead to arrest of fentanyl and meth drug dealer, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said they arrested a man over the weekend for selling fentanyl and meth to the homeless. They say a search warrant was served at a "neighborhood nuisance" on Friday, Nov. 18. YPD Detectives, Patrol, DEA task force, Codes, and Refuse all collaborated in the...
nbcrightnow.com
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house on...
cashmerevalleyrecord.com
KREM
Freezing rain forecast from Tuesday's winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday's winter storm for the northwest is a complex one in regards to precipitation type, as it will vary depending on the location. The worst of it will be across the northern Columbia Basin, where freezing rain will cause by far the worst road conditions. A...
KOMO News
140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
nbcrightnow.com
20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
q13fox.com
Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run; victim's mom demands justice
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 31-year-old father of two is dead after a hit-and-run in Pierce County, and his mom is now fighting to get justice. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., Maggie O’Grady says her son Kevin Mattson was hit by a car that kept driving. Mattson died in the hospital, she tells FOX 13 News.
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested
YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
nbcrightnow.com
City of Yakima: the Christmas tree is arriving soon
YAKIMA, Wash.- The holidays are here and the Yakima City tree is almost here too! On Tuesday, November 22nd, the city is expecting the arrival of the tree. The Downtown Associations of Yakima (DAY) crew is partnering with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane to secure the tree provided by a Yakima area resident.
nbcrightnow.com
Alleged burglars actually victims of scam in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- On the night of November, 17, Ellensburg Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Pfenning Road. The homeowner was out of town, but saw two people enter his house on his home security camera. A neighbor confirmed by telephone that two people were inside the home.
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
KHQ Right Now
Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us. This new scam is text-based and will present you with...
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
nbcrightnow.com
Poor air quality
Air Stagnation Advisory until 3 pm today with poor air quality at times. Mostly cloudy, patchy for and a few flurries this morning. Morning temperatures in the 20s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. A weak upper-level disturbance is currently moving across the region this...
