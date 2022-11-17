Read full article on original website
Opinion: NRA Silent When a 'Good Guy with a Gun' Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.
Police Identify First Victim of Colorado Springs Mass Shooting
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO Springs
Sunny Hostin: 'Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade'
Blood donations needed as blood is sent to Colorado Springs after nightclub shooting
DENVER — In the wake of the horrific shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, blood donations are being sought to help the victims who survived the tragedy. Whenever these things happen, it puts a strain on the blood supply that's there to help people...
WATCH: Latest on Club Q shooting victims in Colorado Springs as Sunday morning
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
LATEST UPDATES: Colorado Springs mass shooting targets LGBTQ nightclub
Police say five people are dead and 25 injured after a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub at 3430 North Academy Blvd., just south of North Carefree Circle. Click or tap here for...
‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers.
Veteran shields girlfriend from Club Q gunfire
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As stories of survivors continue to surface from the Club Q shooting that killed five and injured 25 at a local LGBTQ club, stories of heroes who stepped forward in the face of danger are also being uncovered. Gil Rodriguez, an Air Force Veteran, and his girlfriend Felicia Juvera spoke to FOX21 News […]
Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Police: Five dead, 25 injured in Club Q shooting
CSPD said five people are dead and 25 others injured after a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
KKTV
FBI asks anyone with info, video of Club Q mass in Colorado Springs shooting to come forward
DENVER, Colo, (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking anyone with information about the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs to come forward. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI said anyone with videos can upload that content here. Article Topic...
Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, reflects on the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, learned about the shooting Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs the same way many Coloradans did: He woke up Sunday morning to the shocking news. He knows the LGBTQ club’s owners, Nic Grzecka and Matthew Haynes, and had...
