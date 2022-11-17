Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid touts successes at final Cabinet meeting
At his government’s final weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised its military, economic and diplomatic accomplishments. “Relative to the short time that this government has been in office—a year and a half in total—the list of achievements…is extraordinary,” said Lapid. On...
Cleveland Jewish News
First round of Israel-Bahrain free trade talks successful
The first round of talks on a free trade deal between Israel and Bahrain ended satisfactorily on Monday, according to the Israeli Economy Ministry. The teams from the two countries began the negotiations last week in Bahrain’s capital, Manama. According to the ministry, they discussed “a wide range of problems, including trade in products, regulation and standards, customs, trade in services, government procurement, e-commerce and the protection of intellectual property rights.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia, Iran, secure agreement to produce Iranian-designed drones on Russian soil
Russia has secured an agreement with Iran to begin building hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing American and other Western intelligence sources. According to the report, Russian and Iranian officials sealed the agreement during a meeting in Iran in early November.
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Smotrich drops demand for defense portfolio, to become finance minister
Religious Zionism Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich has agreed to become Israel’s next finance minister, according to unconfirmed reports, walking back his demand for control of the defense ministry and seemingly paving the way for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the make-up of a governing coalition. Netanyahu reportedly had...
Cleveland Jewish News
Syrian state media: 4 killed in Israeli strike on military sites
Four Syrian military personnel were killed and one was injured by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday that targeted military sites in Syria’s coastal and central regions, the state-controlled Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said. The report claimed that Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the Israeli missiles, which were allegedly...
Cleveland Jewish News
Despite boycott call, chess teams in Israel for world championship
In a blow to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, all 11 foreign national teams will compete for the World Team Championship alongside Israel in Jerusalem beginning on Sunday. The World Chess Federation (FIDA) did not even react to a letter demanding that the competition be relocated from Jerusalem. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies
Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief slams attack on female soldier by Israeli civilian
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi condemned on Sunday the previous day’s assault on a female soldier in Hebron by an Israeli civilian, which resulted in her being lightly injured and requiring medical care. The attacker struck the soldier with a stick and then fled....
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief in US for meetings focused on the Iranian threat
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi arrived in the United States on Sunday for a five-day visit that will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and regional expansionism, according to a statement by the Israeli military. Kohavi is scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser...
Cleveland Jewish News
US Muslim delegation to visit Abraham Accord countries Israel and Bahrain
A delegation of American Muslim community leaders plans to visit two of the Abraham Accords countries, Bahrain and Israel. Sharaka—a Middle-East-based NGO that promotes people-to-people peace and engagement—and the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) said in a statement they are partnering to bring the delegation to promote women’s leadership and the role of faith leaders in peacebuilding.
Cleveland Jewish News
Suspected car bomb attack on IDF position in Samaria
The Israel Defense Forces suspects that Palestinian terrorists attempted to blow up a car bomb at a military position near Mevo Dotan in northwestern Samaria. The incident took place on Sunday when a vehicle caught fire some 500 meters from an IDF security tower used to defend the sector. An...
Cleveland Jewish News
Birthright Israel to scale back again, slashing number of free trips by up to a third
(JTA) – Birthright Israel is drastically cutting back on the number of free trips it plans to offer to Jewish young adults, scaling back its operations by up to a third, the organization announced Monday. The cuts come amid what the organization said is a mix of financial pressures:...
