The first round of talks on a free trade deal between Israel and Bahrain ended satisfactorily on Monday, according to the Israeli Economy Ministry. The teams from the two countries began the negotiations last week in Bahrain’s capital, Manama. According to the ministry, they discussed “a wide range of problems, including trade in products, regulation and standards, customs, trade in services, government procurement, e-commerce and the protection of intellectual property rights.”

13 HOURS AGO