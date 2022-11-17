Read full article on original website
From fish photos to MAGA hats and guns, this is what it’s like on conservative dating app The Right Stuff
From the moment the conservative-only dating app The Right Stuff launched, it’s been the subject of ridicule.The reaction is hardly surprising, considering the marketing for the invite-only app backed by conservative PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel reads like a Saturday Night Live skit. “Quit swiping, scrolling and trolling the wrong people. There are people out there just like you,” the website promises, while guaranteeing “profiles without pronouns” and a way to “connect with people who aren’t offended by everything”.Amusement over the very existence of The Right Stuff only grew after the Apple App Store was inundated with reviews from people claiming...
Safety tips for cooking a Thanksgiving turkey
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those entrusted with the task of preparing it, the Thanksgiving turkey is more than likely thawing in the kitchen already.But to keep your friends and family fed and healthy this holiday, the USDA is offering some helpful tips. It's reminding people to keep their turkey out of the danger zone by not leaving it out on the kitchen counter to thaw.According to the USDA, the microwave will also do. So will cold water if the turkey stays in its original packaging and the water is changed every 30 minutes. But thawing the turkey in the refrigerator...
Penguin Random House’s $2.2B Deal to Buy Simon & Schuster Is Dead
Paramount has scrapped an agreement to sell publishing house Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House, the world’s largest book publisher, with the company saying in a federal filing on Monday that it would not appeal a recent court decision to block the merger on antitrust grounds. The dissolution of the proposed $2.18 billion deal comes two years after it was first announced, but less than a month after U.S. District Judge Florence Pan ruled that it would serve to “substantially… lessen competition in the market,” agreeing that the acquisition had the potential to harm authors’ earnings and the variety of books published in the United States. Penguin, a subsidiary of the German media group Bertelsmann, initially said it planned to appeal Pan’s order. On Sunday, Reuters reported that the deal was on the verge of collapse, with Bertelsmann having failed to convince Paramount to back the appeal process. Under the terms of the original deal, Bertelsmann is now obligated to pay Paramount a $200 million termination fee. A Penguin spokeswoman confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that the German group would make the payment.Read it at The Wall Street Journal
