Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor
There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
Colorado Gay Night Club Shooting Suspect may have Ties to San Diego
SAN DIEGO - The suspect in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs may have ties to San Diego. According to heavy.com 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich is the grandson of outgoing State Assemblyman Randy Voepel. The Republican, who is also the former mayor of Santee, represents the 71st Assembly District in the San Diego Area.
Tijuana Serial Killer possibly on the Run in San Diego
SAN DIEGO - An apparent serial killer wanted for murders in Tijuana could be on the loose in San Diego. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Carpio says authorities on both sides of the border are looking for a man accused of accused of killing three prostitutes. "There was work done...
How to Avoid the Unwelcome Gift of a Virus at Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving week is here and with it, comes relief and yet still some worry. This will be the first Thanksgiving holiday since 2019 when things were normal then and families got together as they normally do for the annual day of thanks. But the pandemic happened, and Thanksgiving get togethers...
