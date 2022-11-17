Read full article on original website
Nebraska volleyball moves up in national poll after two consecutive sweeps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers bounced back last week after being crushed by Ohio State. As a result, Nebraska volleyball has moved up to the No. 5 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, which was released on Monday. Nebraska now sits behind Texas, San Diego, Wisconsin...
Madi Kubik named Big Ten volleyball player of the week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik is the Big Ten volleyball player of the week. The senior captain recorded a season-high 17 kills and 11 digs on Sunday in a sweep at home against Purdue. Against Iowa on Friday, Kubik posted 14 kills and 9 digs.
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Iowa for second time in eight days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball swept Iowa for the second week in a row on Friday night in Iowa City. Senior Madi Kubik had a team-high 14 kills and nine digs while hitting .407. Ally Batenhorst also had a strong showing, boasting 11 kills, and Lindsay Krause hit...
Nebraska can’t hold off Wisconsin comeback
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid another losing season, Nebraska had a chance to get a win it has craved for years on Saturday. But the Huskers failed to put any points on the board in the fourth quarter, and Wisconsin rallied to defeat NU 15-14. It was the Badgers’...
University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announces bid for reelection
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s mayor is hoping to serve another term as the city’s leader. On Monday, Leirion Gaylor Baird, who has served in the role since 2019, announced her bid for reelection. In a press release, Gaylor Baird outlined some future priorities for Lincoln, including...
2,000 birds fill event center despite tough year with avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center was filled with caws and honks during the state poultry show. Over 2,000 chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys showed off their feathers this weekend. This was quite the change from this past spring, where previously no poultry events were allowed in...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Corrections said an inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Saturday. Devante Prusia disappeared while he was supposed to be at work during an approved release. He removed his monitoring device, but officials did not say where the device...
Remaining warm; Thanksgiving preview
We are now officially out of the cold snap, and temperatures are trending in a much warmer direction. Despite a chilly morning on Monday, afternoon highs will be very comfortable. We expect a high temperature near 53° in Lincoln on Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and wind speeds should...
Nebraska broker knows struggles of buying Taylor Swift tickets ‘All Too Well’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ticketmaster could be facing an investigation after several problems with ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Swift’s first tour in five years comes after the release of her new album, “Midnights.”. On Tuesday, presale tickets were available for “verified fans” on...
Warmer air is finally here
After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
Eppley Airfield expects more holiday travelers than in pre-pandemic years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With holiday travel comes longer lines and fewer empty seats. This year, Eppley Airfield in Omaha is expecting more Thanksgiving travelers than in the years before the covid-19 pandemic. The busiest day for the airport will be next Monday, as travelers return home. This Wednesday...
Lincoln residents invited to open house on second water source
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Residents of Lincoln are invited to an open house on Dec. 1 to ask questions about securing Lincoln’s second water supply. The open house will be hosted by Lincoln’s Transportation and Utilities Department and the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council. The event...
MADD Nebraska to host candlelight vigil for crash victims
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving will hold a candlelight vigil on Sunday. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. in La Vista. It will honor those killed in crashes caused by impaired driving. The vigil is on the National Day of...
Parents beware: Dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A consumer advocacy group is warning parents shopping for the holidays that dangerous, recalled toys are still being sold online. The U.S. Public Interest Research group’s 37th annual “Trouble in Toy-Land” safety report was released Thursday. The P.L.R.G. said it was able...
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
TSA gives tips for flying with food this holiday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Getting through airport security is always stressful, and Thanksgiving only adds stress, especially if you’re hoping to contribute to the holiday dinner. For those planning to board a plane with food, TSA has tips for getting to your gate with as few complications as...
UPDATE: One dead in crash that shut down part of Highway 2 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stretch of eastbound Nebraska Highway 2 was closed after a fatal rush-hour crash on Monday, Lincoln Police say. The crash happened at the intersection with 33rd Street just after 4:30 p.m. A Toyota Prius was turning south onto 33rd Street when an eastbound pickup...
