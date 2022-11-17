ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacha Jenkins Opens Up About 'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues'

By Janeé Bolden
 4 days ago

If you haven’t watched Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues yet, what are you waiting on?!

Source: Courtesy Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

Nas Narrates Apple Originals Documentary ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’

We love a good music documentary! We’re excited to recommend Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues. The film is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden recently spoke with director Sacha Jenkins about the film, which offers an unprecedented look at Armstrong’s life and career. Louis Armstrong’s Black & Bluesincludes narration by Nas and music from Terence Blanchard. Jenkins opened up about his journey from journalism to documentarian, Armstrong’s Queens connection, and the importance of Blanchard’s input on the film.

When asked about his journey from music journalism to documentary filmmaking, Jenkins told us, “It’s just journalism with cameras.”

He added that as long as you continue to follow the rules of journalism, the change in mediums is simple enough.

We discovered during the interview that Jenkins was drawn to Armstrong because they both have a connection to Queens, NY.

“He lived in Queens as did I, that was something that connected him to Nas as well,” Jenkins told BOSSIP.

The director added that bringing Nas in as part of the project was something that happened quite organically.

“When I told him I was making this film, he said, ‘Did you know that “Wonderful World” is my favorite song?’ Jenkins recalls.

Jenkins ultimately enlisted Nas to read letters Armstrong penned during his lifetime for the film.

Check out the full interview below:

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues is currently streaming on Apple TV+

