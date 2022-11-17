ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Clears The Air On His Toe Injury

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27unhK_0jEqrXfM00

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Following Minnesota's miraculous come-from-behind win against Buffalo on Sunday, Vikings fans weren't thrilled to see superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson pop up on yesterday's injury report.

Apparently dealing with a toe injury, Jefferson was marked a limited participant in Minnesota's Wednesday practice estimate.

Speaking with the media this Thursday afternoon, Jefferson provided an update on his health situation.

Per a Pro Football Talk article published earlier today, the Vikings' receiver reportedly told Chris Tomassen of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that his toe is "fine."

Jefferson continued by later telling Tomassen that his toe is "great" and that it "definitely got a little banged up during the game, but [it's] perfectly fine.”

The update on Jefferson this Thursday is positive news for Vikings fans hoping to see their sensational wideout continue his dominant 2022 campaign in Week 11.

Ranking second-best in the NFL with 1,060 receiving yards and fourth-best in terms of receptions (69), Jefferson continues to solidify himself as one of the game's elite pass-catchers.

Barring any additional setbacks, Jefferson appears ready to help a Minnesota team looking for their 8th consecutive victory.

To reach that impressive mark, Jefferson and the Vikings will need to take down the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

