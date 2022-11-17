Read full article on original website
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster
Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
Vikings' Nick Muse: Signs with active roster
Muse signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings needed a third tight end and did have an empty roster spot. Muse has been active for the three games this season, but he's played a total of two offensive snaps and 20 total during that stretch.
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Tops 100 yards for first time
Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Elevated to active roster
The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Cager will be active for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses work after fumble
Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added five receptions for 39 yards. Gordon narrowly led the Denver backfield in the first half, tallying five carries for 26 yards. However, he fumbled by the goal line late in the second quarter. While the Broncos were able to recover, the miscue led to a missed field-goal attempt rather than a potential touchdown. Gordon has also struggled to hold onto the ball this season, fumbling five times in 10 games. As a result, he was effectively benched in the second half but was forced into change-of-pace duties with Chase Edmonds (ankle) sidelined. If Edmonds is able to return for Week 12, it's possible that Gordon slips further down the depth chart.
Mike Thomas: Waived by Bengals
Thomas was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Thomas being removed from the roster may suggest that fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is close to returning from his hip injury. Cincinnati gave Thomas opportunities on the outside while Chase and Tee Higgins missed time due to injuries this season, but the 28-year-old wide receiver failed to capitalize, catching just two of 10 targets for 38 yards.
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Pulled after poor showing
Cousins completed just 12 of 23 pass attempts for 105 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 40-3 blowout loss to Dallas. Cousins was harassed by the Cowboys pass rush from start to finish, resulting in seven sacks for a collective loss of 49 yards Sunday. The offensive line stood no chance against Micah Parsons and company, and the team lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) to add insult to literal injury. Cousins was pulled for the fourth quarter of this lopsided loss, and Nick Mullens finished the contest with the rest of the backups. Things won't get any easier for the veteran signal-caller with a short week on tap against a tough Patriots defense Thursday. The silver lining for fantasy managers is that the Thanksgiving game will be an indoor home matchup, as opposed to playing a late-season game in harsh conditions at Foxborough.
Fantasy Football: Week 11 injury updates and early waiver wire targets to watch
The Bears have asked a lot of Justin Fields in recent weeks, and Fantasy Football players have been reaping the rewards of that of late, with Fields providing absolutely massive production. However, that may have caught up to them in Week 11, as Fields suffered multiple injuries, putting at least his short-term availability into question – which would be a big blow to a QB position that has been a lot shallower than expected this season.
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Takes advantage of injuries
Moore caught five of six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. The Chiefs entered Week 11 already down JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen), and they lost Kadarius Toney (hamstring) before halftime Sunday. The team's injury misfortune opened up an opportunity for Moore to put his skills on display. The rookie wideout did just that, setting new career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (63). It is currently unclear if Kansas City's receiver room will get any healthier next week, so the 22-year-old could find himself starting opposite Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Rams next Sunday. If that scenario were to unfold, Moore could be a sneaky play in Week 12, especially if shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey is tasked with covering the more-proven MVS.
Ravens' David Ojabo: Sitting out Sunday
Ojabo (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Ojabo will have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut. Although the rookie linebacker is considered healthy, head coach John Harbaugh would like to continue ramping up his activity level in practice before he debuts.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11, 2022: Model says start Rhamondre Stevenson, but sit Dak Prescott
Heading into the season, enthusiasm was hard to come by for Josh Jacobs' potential as one of the top players in the Fantasy football rankings. As it turned out, Jacobs is arguably the best player in a disappointing Las Vegas Raiders team this year. Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Jacobs ran for 78 yards with a touchdown, and caught 6-of-8 passes for 28 yards to finish as a top-ten Fantasy back yet again. His all-purpose performance was certainly better than Christian McCaffrey's, who finished with just 77 total yards and no scores against one of the NFL's most porous run defenses. The Raiders face another tough defense, the Denver Broncos, in Week 11, but should you still side with Josh Jacobs in your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings and Fantasy football start-sit decisions? Before locking in your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Season-high yardage performance
Higgins caught nine passes for 148 yards on 13 targets in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Higgins took a quarter to warm up, but once he got going he was nearly impossible for the Steelers to stop. He briefly left the game after landing hard on his hip right before halftime, but he returned and played well in the second half.
College football rankings: USC jumps into top five, Clemson moves past Alabama in CBS Sports 131
The 2022 college football regular season schedule is winding down as teams are running out of chances to make an impression on rankings voters and College Football Playoff Selection Committee members alike. While the new CFP Rankings won't be updated until Tuesday night, our CBS Sports 131 voters have already identified one of the biggest winners from Week 12 in our updated rankings.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Looks to be trending toward absence
Murray (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City, appears unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that Colt McCoy will "definitively" start Monday, with the Cardinals having known since last week that Murray wasn't on track to play in Mexico City. After sitting out last week's win over the Rams with a hamstring injury, Murray took part in practices Thursday through Saturday, though merely as a limited participant. The Cardinals seemingly want to see him put in a full practice -- or at least get more practice reps under his belt -- before clearing him for game action. Expect Murray to be included on the team's inactive list, which will be released approximately 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff. With McCoy on tap for another start, third-stringer Trace McSorley will serve as his backup for the second week in a row. Murray will presumably set his sights on a return to the lineup in Week 12 against the Chargers in Arizona.
