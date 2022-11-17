Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black...
30 Best Apple Watch Bands for Men and Women
Your Apple Watch comes with a strap, but you may be looking to elevate the style. Whether you're looking for functionality, something that is waterproof and can withstand the elements or something that is just pretty to look at, there are many options. Apple offers a variety of gorgeous bands,...
The best wireless keyboard deals in November 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
Ugg Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on slippers, slides, boots and more
Black Friday is back, with brilliant bargains and deals not to be missed. Landing on the last Friday of November, the shopping extravaganza delivers cut-price offers across major brands from Apple to Zara, Lego and more. Plus there will of course be offers on beauty, tech and home appliances. The event offers an opportunity to save cash on pricier items in perfect time for Christmas. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out the discounts we’re expecting from The White Company, Dyson and Jo Malone, and stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.Follow live: The best early...
ZDNet
10+ early Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
TechRadar
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
laptopmag.com
35 best Black Friday deals you can get right now — laptops, iPads, Apple Watch and more
Black Friday deals are live right now at just about every retailer. Holiday savings are starting earlier than ever this year at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others. There's no better time to score huge savings on laptops, tablets, smartphones, gaming gear and more. So should you wait for Black Friday to shop for new tech? Well, that only depends on your budget. With early Black Friday deals and holiday pricing guarantees, you don't have to wait to treat yourself or that someone special.
Target offers largest Black Friday week sale ever Nov. 20 to 26
The savings definitely hit the bullseye for the holidays at Target. To help customers prepare for the gift-giving season, Target is offering its largest Black Friday week sale ever from Nov. 20 to 26 — online and in store. Top deals include some of the popular store’s best prices...
CNET
Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022
Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
Insane Black Friday Deal at Amazon drops $200 off the MacBook Air – hurry!
A MacBook Air for only $800? Unheard of!
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday PS5 restock: How to get early access
Looking for a PS5 Black Friday restock? Here's how to get early access. As part of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale, online deals start Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access runs from 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET) deals continue in stores Nov. 25.
TechRadar
25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more
The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
laptopmag.com
Forget the Apple Watch! The Google Pixel Watch is $299 in early Black Friday deal
Why spend more than $400 on the Apple Watch Series 8 when you can snag the brand spankin' new Google Pixel Watch for less than $300?. As it stands now, Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Watch for only $299 (opens in new tab), down from its original, less palatable price of $350. The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect smartwatch for Android users; it features Fitbit heart rate, as well as sleep and activity tracking.
laptopmag.com
How to become a content creator on a budget — Black Friday deals edition
Wondering how to become a content creator on a budget? Take advantage of the season as Black Friday deals are upon us, creating an excellent opportunity for budding filmmakers and content creators to get the best values on the gear they need to get started or level up their game.
New York Post
Get a Black Friday deal on this portable golf simulator
Who says you can’t play golf in the house? OK, so you won’t be swinging any slices, that’s how you break a window. With the help of this at-home golf simulator, you’ll be practicing your swing with a weighted training stick. You can use it outside or inside, especially if the weather is unsavory. Plus, it’s safer for everyone that way and is a great tool for all golf lovers.
