Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
DKG Welcomes Jedor as Guest Speaker
WARREN, Pa. – Cyril Jedor was the guest speaker at the Delta Kappa Gamma October meeting. Jedor spoke about the long and tedious – but very rewarding – process of becoming a U.S. citizen. Mr. Jedor was born in France. He moved to the United States when...
yourdailylocal.com
Chamber Celebrates Local Businesses at Annual Gala
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Chamber of Business & Industry recognized several businesses during its annual Gala on Thursday for numerous accomplishments. Among those was the Rouse Home, which dates back to the 1800s and was honored by the Chamber for 160 years of service to Warren County.
Mercer County rep to serve on DA impeachment panel
A mercer County representative will serve on the impeachment panel against the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner,
Winners announced for 24th Hermitage holiday parade
Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday.
venangoextra.com
Venango planning commission hears home rehab update
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members heard an update on the county’s home rehabilitation program, among other matters, during the panel’s monthly meeting this week. Josh Sterling, the planning commission’s community development planner, gave an overview of what the home rehab program has accomplished since 2021. The...
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving
People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
yourdailylocal.com
WPOC, JDFC Team to Help Families Celebrate Thanksgiving
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Pickleball Outreach Committee and the Jefferson Defrees Family Center teamed up together to help local families enjoy a brighter Thanksgiving holiday. Pictured above are Phyllis Rapp of WPOC, Melinda Johnson Executive Director of JDFC, and Jamie Bees of WPOC. The Warren Pickleball Outreach Committee...
yourdailylocal.com
Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
yourdailylocal.com
22nd WGH Auxiliary Basket Raffle to be Held Dec. 5 – 9
WARREN, Pa. – The 22nd annual WGH Auxiliary Basket Raffle will be held from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets will be available from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday (Dec. 5 – 8), and from 7 a.m. – Noon on Friday (Dec. 9). The winner will be drawn at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets are $1 each, and the winner will be notified by phone (winner does not need to be present to win).
yourdailylocal.com
Brokenstraw/Sugar Grove on Top of Penn York Winter Trap League This Week
BROKENSTRAW, Pa. – The Penn York Winter Trap League met on Nov. 20 at the Brokenstraw Gun Club with 59 shooters present. There was not a perfect score shot this week. High Sub Junior Male was Hunter Kestler with 32, High Sub Junior Female was Izabella Hurlburt with 34, High Junior Male was Jacob Franklin with 40, High Junior Female was Lydia Covert with 41, High Lady was Taylor Hanna with 47, High Vet was Paul Prentice with 45, High Senior Vet was a tie with Bill Congdon and Steve Lockwood with 42. High Super Senior Vet was Bob Darney with 42.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
McKean pet cemetery has new owners
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The pet cemetery in McKean has a new owner. Many people know Jennifer Farrar through her work as the executive director of Asbury Woods but on Nov. 17, she closed on the sale of Hearthside Pet Cemetery and added a new role to her name — pet cemetery owner. Hearthside Pet Cemetery has […]
Titusville man shot in leg after argument in Hydetown
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man is recovering at home after being shot in the leg in Hydetown Boro in Crawford County. Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the incident at about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly was at Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot on Main Street. The 26-year-old victim reportedly […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of cruelty to animals around 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Police say the incident occurred along East Main Street in...
erienewsnow.com
Voters Deciding 'Erie's Most Iconic Food'
Erie has many foods that are cherished by local residents. Everyone has their favorite. But, did you ever wonder which food item is the most iconic? That issue is being decided by an online vote being conducted this month. The tournament is being held on the Facebook page of Gone...
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Investigating Shooting
HYDETOWN, Pa. – Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot early Saturday morning. According to police, a 26-year-old Titusville man got into a “brief encounter/argument” with Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19....
Comments / 0