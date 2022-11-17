ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Carvana stock continues its freefall

Is Carvana headed to zero? The stock's freefall continues, as shares are down 97% this year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. – The technology company popped as much as 6% after it beat anticipated revenue and earnings per share in its third quarter. Per-share earnings came to $2.30, after adjustments, about 44% above the $1.60 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. However, the stock's gains narrowed after it provided an outlook on its conference call. Shares were recently about 1.5% higher after-hours.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. China stocks — Growing Covid concerns in China weighed on the Asian market. The. both fell 0.4%. Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when Shanghai was still locked down.
CNBC

Grayscale refuses to share proof of reserves due to 'security concerns' as shares trade at a 45% discount to bitcoin

Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.

