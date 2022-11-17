Read full article on original website
Carvana stock continues its freefall
Is Carvana headed to zero? The stock's freefall continues, as shares are down 97% this year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
China Covid setback sets stage for dramatic market upside, says Evercore's Julian Emanuel
Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI, discusses the latest step back in China and how it could impact the U.S. markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. – The technology company popped as much as 6% after it beat anticipated revenue and earnings per share in its third quarter. Per-share earnings came to $2.30, after adjustments, about 44% above the $1.60 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. However, the stock's gains narrowed after it provided an outlook on its conference call. Shares were recently about 1.5% higher after-hours.
Disney faces a big headwind in finding a permanent CEO successor, says SVB Private's Shannon Saccocia
Shannon Saccocia, SVB Private chief investment officer, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss Disney's outlook. With CNBC's Julia Boorstin.
Thanksgiving airfares up roughly 10% compared with a year prior
The travel industry is bracing for some of the year's busiest days. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the details.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. China stocks — Growing Covid concerns in China weighed on the Asian market. The. both fell 0.4%. Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when Shanghai was still locked down.
Grayscale refuses to share proof of reserves due to 'security concerns' as shares trade at a 45% discount to bitcoin
Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
'We’re alive and kicking': CEO of banking app Dave wants to dispel doubts after this year's 97% stock plunge
Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk. "We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through'," Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."
