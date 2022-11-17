Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
KRMG
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations Detectives believe the incidents occurred over a month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. (NCD)
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle
A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case
TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
Chronicle
Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
KOMO News
Des Moines resident fatally shot outside of apartment complex
DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Waterview Crossing Apartments. The victim was shot while inside of his car, according to officials. Police said there are multiple scenes involved in the incident. An investigation is currently ongoing. This is...
KOMO News
Man arrested in connection with Tacoma double homicide
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection after two people were found dead at an RV encampment in Tacoma Monday morning in an apparent homicide. The 28-year-old man was booked for two counts of first-degree murder. Around 8 a.m., police received a 911 call...
q13fox.com
Seattle U.S. Court: 2 arrested, charged in $575M cryptocurrency mining scam
SEATTLE - Two Estonians have been arrested and charged for a massive $575 million cryptocurrency scam that reached as far as Western Washington. According to the U.S. District Court in Seattle, 37-year-olds Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin both face an 18-count indictment for conspiracy, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both men were arrested in Tallinn, Estonia on Nov. 20, and are currently pending extradition to the U.S.
KOMO News
2 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide outside Renton shopping mall
RENTON, Wash. — Police have blocked off areas of a shopping mall in Renton where two people died Monday afternoon in what may have been a murder-suicide, according to police. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:39 p.m. outside the Regal Cinemas at the Landing, an outdoor...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood detectives arrest woman suspected of stealing $165K from Nordstrom via fradulent returns
A Nordstrom employee has been charged with first-degree theft in connection with a case in which approximately $165,000 was stolen from Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Lynnwood police, an investigation by detectives — concluded Nov. 2 — uncovered that over the course of about...
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
KOMO News
West Seattle domestic violence suspect shoots at SPD, flees police
SEATTLE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, around 12:30 a.m. Seattle police responded to a 911 call from a woman who was being chased by her armed boyfriend while pointing a gun at her. Police responded to her home and found the suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers...
KOMO News
Employee steals over $160,000 from local Nordstrom through fraudulent returns
Earlier this month, detectives concluded an investigation into a theft from Nordstrom that totaled roughly $165,000. Detectives discovered that the suspect used Nordstrom cash registers to conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts. This took place over approximately one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle,...
Southbound I-5 reopens in Olympia after carjacking suspect rolls semi, shot by police
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 reopened early Saturday morning in Olympia following a carjacking, standoff and confrontation that led to one man being shot by police. Aerial footage showed the man climbing out of the cab of the semi-truck and running at police before falling to the ground....
KOMO News
Jury selection begins in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
Jury selection began Monday morning in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. While jury selection began Monday, the court said Troyer may have COVID-19 after he had split test results. One of the rapid tests had a faint positive line, and a second test was negative. A PCR test was ordered to confirm the positive or negative result.
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
kism.com
Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22
A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
Comments / 1