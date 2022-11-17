ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Des Moines resident fatally shot outside of apartment complex

DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Waterview Crossing Apartments. The victim was shot while inside of his car, according to officials. Police said there are multiple scenes involved in the incident. An investigation is currently ongoing. This is...
DES MOINES, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested in connection with Tacoma double homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection after two people were found dead at an RV encampment in Tacoma Monday morning in an apparent homicide. The 28-year-old man was booked for two counts of first-degree murder. Around 8 a.m., police received a 911 call...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle U.S. Court: 2 arrested, charged in $575M cryptocurrency mining scam

SEATTLE - Two Estonians have been arrested and charged for a massive $575 million cryptocurrency scam that reached as far as Western Washington. According to the U.S. District Court in Seattle, 37-year-olds Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin both face an 18-count indictment for conspiracy, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both men were arrested in Tallinn, Estonia on Nov. 20, and are currently pending extradition to the U.S.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KOMO News

West Seattle domestic violence suspect shoots at SPD, flees police

SEATTLE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, around 12:30 a.m. Seattle police responded to a 911 call from a woman who was being chased by her armed boyfriend while pointing a gun at her. Police responded to her home and found the suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Employee steals over $160,000 from local Nordstrom through fraudulent returns

Earlier this month, detectives concluded an investigation into a theft from Nordstrom that totaled roughly $165,000. Detectives discovered that the suspect used Nordstrom cash registers to conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts. This took place over approximately one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Jury selection begins in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

Jury selection began Monday morning in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. While jury selection began Monday, the court said Troyer may have COVID-19 after he had split test results. One of the rapid tests had a faint positive line, and a second test was negative. A PCR test was ordered to confirm the positive or negative result.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kism.com

Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22

A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again

Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.

