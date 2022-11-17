Read full article on original website
Disney shares rise after Iger replaces Chapek as CEO
Disney shares jumped Monday following news that Bob Iger replaced Bob Chapek as CEO. popped Monday, the morning after the company announced it had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Disney's stock closed higher than 6% at $97.57 on Monday. The company's shares are down 37% so far this...
Disney faces a big headwind in finding a permanent CEO successor, says SVB Private's Shannon Saccocia
Shannon Saccocia, SVB Private chief investment officer, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss Disney's outlook. With CNBC's Julia Boorstin.
What happens to inflation in 2023?
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to Earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
Thanksgiving airfares up roughly 10% compared with a year prior
The travel industry is bracing for some of the year's busiest days. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the details.
Stocks close lower to begin holiday week. Disney shares jump 6%
Stocks fell Monday in a volatile session to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Fears that China may again ramp up Covid restrictions after reporting deaths from the virus weighed on markets, sending energy stocks and oil prices lower. Traders also looked for further signals from the Federal Reserve about future interest rate hikes.
Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors weigh risks
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. On Monday, Chinese banks were reportedly encouraged to increase credit to support the economy, especially industries that have been hit harder by Covid. Separately, Chinese local media cited the nation's securities regulator as saying the country needs to improve balance sheets of "good quality" property developers, according to Reuters.
Grayscale refuses to share proof of reserves due to 'security concerns' as shares trade at a 45% discount to bitcoin
Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Walt Disney, Carvana, Coinbase and more
(DIS) – Walt Disney rallied 8.8% in premarket trading after the weekend announcement that former Chairman and CEO Bob Iger is returning as chief executive, replacing Bob Chapek. The executive suite change follows a slide in Disney's stock price and weaker-than-expected profits. (CVNA) – Carvana fell 3.9% in the...
Coinbase shares tumble as bitcoin slide continues, investors fear contagion from FTX collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. China stocks — Growing Covid concerns in China weighed on the Asian market. The. both fell 0.4%. Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when Shanghai was still locked down.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. – The technology company popped as much as 6% after it beat anticipated revenue and earnings per share in its third quarter. Per-share earnings came to $2.30, after adjustments, about 44% above the $1.60 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. However, the stock's gains narrowed after it provided an outlook on its conference call. Shares were recently about 1.5% higher after-hours.
Stock futures are little changed on Monday evening
Stock futures are little changed Monday night as investors worry about the prospect of China reinstating pandemic restrictions. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6 points and was near the flatline. S&P 500 futures were flat while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%. It follows a volatile trading day...
Here's when Wall Street thinks inflation could finally end
Jim Cramer says he’s bullish on Disney after Iger’s return as CEO
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he's sticking by Disney after the company welcomed back Bob Iger as chief executive. Cramer called for Bob Chapek's firing earlier this month after the company reported wide misses on fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. "Disney's the defining story of the day. This is a...
'We’re alive and kicking': CEO of banking app Dave wants to dispel doubts after this year's 97% stock plunge
Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk. "We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through'," Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."
Charts suggest the S&P 500 will rally in December, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 will likely rally next month. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the Santa Claus rally is coming to town next month," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark...
Mark Cuban rejected these ‘Shark Tank’ founders in less than 2 minutes: ‘Dumbest marketing move ever’
Investors often reject startups for sloppy pitches or unprofitable business models. On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," billionaire Mark Cuban left a deal in less than two on-screen minutes for a different reason: the "dumbest marketing move ever." The company in question, a Los Angeles-based car air freshener company...
Monday, Nov. 21, 2022: Cramer says you'll want to own these stocks by next year
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their thoughts on how deflation is affecting the market, and the Federal Reserve's reaction. Jim breaks down his bullish outlook on Disney now that former CEO Bob Iger is back running the company. Jim also shares a few names Investing Club members will want to own come 2023, and urges them not to get involved with crypto in wake of the FTX controversy.
