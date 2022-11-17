Read full article on original website
Joanne E. Anspach (1941-2022)
Joanne E. Anspach, 81, of Annville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was the wife of the late Stanley B. “Stan” Anspach, who passed away in 2017. Joanne was born in Lawn on March 10, 1941, to the late Ralph and Elizabeth...
Theodore Eugene “Ted” Shaud (1938-2022)
Theodore Eugene “Ted” Shaud, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was the husband of E. Jean Wonder Shaud. Ted was born in Annville on July 13, 1938, to the late Arthur and Lucy (Bedleyoung) Shaud. He was a fabrication technician at Butler Manufacturing...
Mary Catherine Greeley (1940-2022)
Mary Catherine Greeley, 81, of Annville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 14, 2022. Born in Minersville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Kathryn Slane. She was the loving wife of David Greeley, to whom she had been married for...
Mary Ann (Sherron) Spilman (1930-2022)
Mary Ann (Sherron) Spilman, 92, of Cornwall, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Cornwall Manor, PA. She was the wife of the late Rev. Kenneth E. Spilman, who passed in 1979. Mary Ann was born at home in Dania, FL, on January 29, 1930, to the late Ishmeal...
Jo Anne Rittle (1948-2022)
Jo Anne Rittle, 74, of Myerstown, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. Born in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Martha (Barbini) Day. Jo Anne retired from General Electric, where she was a buyer and enjoyed reading, shopping, cooking, and...
Donald S. “Pat” Kercher (1932-2022)
Donald S. “Pat” Kercher, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, with his wife and children by his side. Pat is survived by his loving wife, Margaret L. “Marge” (Mitchell) Kercher. Born in Lebanon on March 17th, 1932, he was the son of...
Lebanon County real estate transfers (November 1 to November 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Lidna A. Kruger to Christopher S. Stahley for $306,000. David A. and Jill C. Palanzo to Murtaza Akhter, Tabitha Bonnell for $567,500. 322 West Church Street. Alan C. and Victoria M. Funck to Joseph D. Gettle for $145,000. 84...
County Commissioners accept several grants at relatively light regular meeting
Lebanon County commissioners on Thursday, Nov. 17, approved the county’s ongoing participation in a nine-county South Central Counter Terrorism Task Force. Approval is needed by all participating counties for the task force to receive $1.2 million in federal funding for a three-year period from September 2022 through 2025. Lebanon County’s Emergency Management Services department personnel participate in the task force on behalf of Lebanon County residents.
The Gap was the nation’s largest National Guard training center for 3rd year in a row
For fiscal year 2022, Fort Indiantown Gap again led the nation as the largest National Guard training facility, with approximately 655,336 military training days. This is the Gap’s third year in a row, and sixth time in the last eight years, as the busiest National Guard training center in the country. Fiscal year 2022 ended for the Gap on Sept. 30.
Lebanon police arrest New York man in midst of home invasion on Lehman Street
Lebanon City Police announced Friday that an armed robbery had been interrupted while in progress on Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in Lebanon. Police said in the news release that cops were initially dispatched to 521 Lehman Street at 10:18 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. Police...
We saved you a bite: Frogs Hollow (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
