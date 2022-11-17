Read full article on original website
Gift ideas for anyone in your life who is hard to shop for!
TODAY lifestyle and commerce editor Jill Martin shares Steals & Deals for that person in your life that you’re not sure what to get. Items include the Sodastream terra sparkling water maker, the Crane & Canopy Layla pajama sleep set and more!Nov. 21, 2022.
Looking to save money this Black Friday? Try abandoning your cart
Black Friday is less than a week away. In order to help consumers get the most bang for their buck, NBC News senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen revealed all the helpful tips and tricks that people can use when they're shopping online. One helpful suggestion that Nguyen made was...
Looking for your new holiday candle scent? Editors share their faves, plus expert care tips
Now that temperatures have started to really plummet and Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just one short week away, there’s no denying that we are in the thick of holiday season. As people are starting to break out their holiday decor, there’s one thing that is a staple all...
I tried Figgy Pudding Spam, and it’s something of a surprise
My fellow Americans, I come to you today with a message, glad tidings for our aching nation. After years of political turmoil, pandemic and economic hardship, a new hero has arisen just in time for the holiday season. Time-honored, briny and brazenly unfashionable, it is both a proud veteran and a feminist icon. With nods to holiday food traditions all around the world, from the Pacific Rim to merry old England, its many layers of flavors are matched only by the proud diversity of our nation’s populace itself.
Which is the best Thanksgiving Parade balloon? Cast your vote!
TODAY is asking viewers to help pick which Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon is the greatest of all time. You can cast your vote on TODAY.com.Nov. 21, 2022.
19 hair accessories to sleigh the holiday season — starting at $3
Holiday celebrations are just around the corner, which means there’s only a few weeks left to shop for the perfect party look. Make a statement this winter season by sprucing up your style with the ultimate holiday hair accessories full of glitter and sparkles. According to Lisa Sanchez, fashion...
Simple ways to elevate your Thanksgiving spread this year
Bon Appetit senior editor MacKenzie Chung Fegan shares some ways to switch up your Thanksgiving spread, including a savory twist to the traditional cranberry sauce, an easy way to spice up store bought gravy and more!Nov. 21, 2022.
The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC
The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
This Adorable Town In California Is So Charming & Looks Just Like The Set Of Gilmore Girls
The Golden State is home to so many enchanting small towns, including Nevada City, CA, and it looks like a destination straight out of the hit TV series, Gilmore Girls. Located in the California mountains, it is incredibly reminiscent of the show's setting, Stars Hollow, and you can practically picture Lorelai and Rori Gilmore's whereabouts around the area.
How To Bring Plexiglass Back To Pristine Condition
Plexiglass is a durable material, with one drawback: It scratches easily and can look cloudy over time. Here's how to bring plexiglass back to a like-new state.
Skittles takes out full-page ad in LA Times telling fans not to throw candy at Harry Styles
It might seem obvious, but Skittles were meant to be eaten, not pelted at your favorite musician during a concert. Sadly, one Harry Styles fan apparently missed that memo, so the candy brand just released a brilliant ad to remind everyone that Skittles are candies, not weapons. The Skittles saga...
