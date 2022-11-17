Read full article on original website
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
How Did Steph Curry Do This?
Steph Curry had an incredible play in Friday's game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers
James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
"I'm a student of the game...Mike couldn't go left" - George Gervin revealed how to stop Michael Jordan
Having guarded a young MJ, "Iceman" was certain he knew what his weakness was.
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Suns international players share perspective on scope of World Cup
PHOENIX — Once Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams expanded his passport, he realized the scope of the world’s game, soccer (sorry international readers). “It wasn’t until my first trip overseas when I realized basketball’s not that big,” he said Saturday. The man who has...
Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler Is Playing To His Strengths In Strong Rookie Campaign
At 7-foot-1 and 250 pounds, Walker Kessler knows how to use his size.
No. 4 Texas blitzes NAU with dominant first half
Marcus Carr scored 17 points as No. 4 Texas experienced no hangover from its biggest win in years, walloping Northern
Behind Enemy Lines: 49ers practicing in Colorado to prepare for Mexico’s altitude
The Arizona Cardinals (4-6) head to Mexico City for a Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-4), the first meeting of the NFC West foes this year. Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Cardinals’ opponents each week this season.
Edgerrin James details adversity-filled 2008 season with Cardinals in documentary
Running back Edgerrin James had a an up-and-down season on the field for the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. But any on-field frustration paled in comparison to the adversity he faced off it. In NFL Network’s documentary “A Football Life: Edgerrin James,” James detailed that his longtime girlfriend and the mother...
