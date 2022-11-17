ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

IDF chief in US for meetings focused on the Iranian threat

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi arrived in the United States on Sunday for a five-day visit that will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and regional expansionism, according to a statement by the Israeli military. Kohavi is scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser...
Cleveland Jewish News

Russia, Iran, secure agreement to produce Iranian-designed drones on Russian soil

Russia has secured an agreement with Iran to begin building hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing American and other Western intelligence sources. According to the report, Russian and Iranian officials sealed the agreement during a meeting in Iran in early November.
Cleveland Jewish News

Mike Pompeo speaks to JNS on US-Israel ties and whether he will run for president

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo oversaw the foreign policy of the most pro-Israel administration in American history. His policy, which came to be known as the Pompeo Doctrine, reversed long-standing American wisdom that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria were illegal. Pompeo, an Iran hawk, was also a...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid touts successes at final Cabinet meeting

At his government’s final weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised its military, economic and diplomatic accomplishments. “Relative to the short time that this government has been in office—a year and a half in total—the list of achievements…is extraordinary,” said Lapid. On...
Cleveland Jewish News

Report: Smotrich drops demand for defense portfolio, to become finance minister

Religious Zionism Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich has agreed to become Israel’s next finance minister, according to unconfirmed reports, walking back his demand for control of the defense ministry and seemingly paving the way for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the make-up of a governing coalition. Netanyahu reportedly had...
Cleveland Jewish News

Despite boycott call, chess teams in Israel for world championship

In a blow to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, all 11 foreign national teams will compete for the World Team Championship alongside Israel in Jerusalem beginning on Sunday. The World Chess Federation (FIDA) did not even react to a letter demanding that the competition be relocated from Jerusalem. The...
Cleveland Jewish News

US Muslim delegation to visit Abraham Accord countries Israel and Bahrain

A delegation of American Muslim community leaders plans to visit two of the Abraham Accords countries, Bahrain and Israel. Sharaka—a Middle-East-based NGO that promotes people-to-people peace and engagement—and the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) said in a statement they are partnering to bring the delegation to promote women’s leadership and the role of faith leaders in peacebuilding.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s chief rabbi proposes amending the Law of Return

The Knesset should amend the Law of Return to curb non-Jewish immigration to Israel, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau of Israel urged. Lau, speaking at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries in New York, argued against the current law under which anyone with a Jewish grandparent is eligible for automatic Israeli citizenship.
NEW YORK STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies

Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Cleveland Jewish News

US Congress’s trio of Republican Jewish lawmakers have high hopes for the future

The U.S. Congress’s Jewish membership is set to increase from two to three on the Republican side. It isn’t much, especially compared to the 26 Jewish Democratic House members and nine senators in the outgoing legislature. But those Jewish Republicans say the political landscape is trending their way, and identifying quality, electable candidates is the major hurdle in catching up with the Democrats.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

ADL chief denounces reinstatement of Trump on Twitter

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Sunday denounced Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s decision to reactivate the account of former U.S. President Donald Trump. “For @elonmusk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter, ostensibly after a brief poll, shows he is not remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation,” tweeted Greeblatt.
Cleveland Jewish News

IDF chief slams attack on female soldier by Israeli civilian

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi condemned on Sunday the previous day’s assault on a female soldier in Hebron by an Israeli civilian, which resulted in her being lightly injured and requiring medical care. The attacker struck the soldier with a stick and then fled....
Cleveland Jewish News

Judea and Samaria are not ‘occupied’ but ‘disputed,’ says DeSantis

In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Likud: Smotrich will not get defense portfolio, even if it means new elections

Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich will not be given the defense portfolio, even if it means sending the country back to elections, according to Likud Party officials. The statement comes as the negotiation teams are scheduled to meet on Sunday to try to break an impasse in coalition talks.
Cleveland Jewish News

WJRO welcomes Lithuania’s move to partially compensate Holocaust victims

The World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) on Sunday welcomed Lithuanian legislation addressing Holocaust survivors’ restitution claims, the organization announced in a statement. The new legislation, introduced by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, would provide over $37 million as symbolic compensation to private claimants with respect to heirless Jewish property,...
The Independent

Brexit news – live: Labour vow to ‘relax immigration rules’ as Sunak sticks by EU deal

Sir Keir Starmer is set to voice the Labour party’s support for relaxing immigration rules in a renewed push for business growth, as Rishi Sunak snubbed the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) call for better access to overseas workers. The Labour leader will put his party at odds with the ruling Tories on key battleground issues, saying that his government would support a “pragmatic” approach on migrant workers as they focus on a national “strategy for growth”. But he will tell the CBI that any easing of restrictions must be matched by commitments from employers on better training, pay...
Cleveland Jewish News

First round of Israel-Bahrain free trade talks successful

The first round of talks on a free trade deal between Israel and Bahrain ended satisfactorily on Monday, according to the Israeli Economy Ministry. The teams from the two countries began the negotiations last week in Bahrain’s capital, Manama. According to the ministry, they discussed “a wide range of problems, including trade in products, regulation and standards, customs, trade in services, government procurement, e-commerce and the protection of intellectual property rights.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy